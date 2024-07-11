Libraries celebrate StoryWalk in Russia Community Park

Kyle Barlage and his son, Everett Barlage, both of Russia, look at a section of a StoryWalk during an event held to celebrate the newly-installed feature on Wednesday at the Russia Community Park. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Shelby County Libraries Youth Outreach Coordinator April Orsborne, right, of Sidney, speaks to kids and parents during an event held to celebrate a newly-installed StoryWalk on Wednesday in Russia Community Park. Standing with her are, left to right, assistant director Mark Kister, of Piqua, far left, and director of marketing and development Cassandra Monnin, of Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Joel Borchers, left, of Russia, takes a sword made of balloons from balloon specialist Jared Baker, of Fort Loramie, during an event held to celebrate the newly-installed StoryWalk on Wednesday in Russia Community Park. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

RUSSIA — Shelby County Libraries held a celebration on Wednesday at Russia Community Park for a recently opened Story Walk.

It’s the fourth such feature the Libraries have opened at parks in Shelby County; other StoryWalks are located at Tawawa Park, Renner Sanctuary and Botkins Community Park.

“We want to give a big thank you to the village of Russia for funding the project and to the park board for giving us the okay to install the Story Walk, and for everyone in the community, for helping us bring this wonderful project to life,” Shelby County Libraries marketing and development director Cassandra Monnin said.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our community, and we are so excited to have grateful for the support.”

A StoryWalk is a series of signs posted along a path or trail. Each sign has a page from an illustrated children’s book. The movement, which was started in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by woman in Vermont, is focused on helping promote literacy and outdoor activity for children.

“Our library system was really looking for a way that we can still connect with our patrons and also have a great way to use our outreach program,” Shelby County Libraries youth outreach coordinator April Orsborne said. “… It’s fantastic that we can include this with your community as something that you can enjoy.”

Monnin, a Russia resident, said the organization wanted to take advantage of recent construction in Russia Community Park and install a StoryWalk at the same time.

A pavilion and splash pad recently opened in the park. The StoryWalk is located along a paved walkway near the pavilion that leads to the splash pad.

Cookies, ice cream and lemonade were provided for visitors on Wednesday, and goodie bags were given to children. Jared Baker, of Fort Loramie, made balloon animals for children.

The StoryWalk in Russia Community Park will be changed monthly. The StoryWalks in Tawawa Park, Renner Sanctuary and Botkins Community Park are changed seasonally.

A fifth StoryWalk managed by the Libraries is being planned for Anna Community Park. Monnin said it is tentatively planned to open in the fall.

Reach Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on X (Twitter).