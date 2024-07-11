Out of the past: July 11

125 Years

July 11, 1899

Sherlock’s Blackberry Compound, a preparation of pure old brandy, juice of cultivated blackberries and other ingredients. A sure and speedy cure for all bowel and stomach troubles. Sold in any quantity, at the rate of 50 cents per pint. At Shine’s. Advertisement.

——-

The 24th annual roll call of the old 20th Regiment, Ohio, will be held on the 22nd day of July at the fairgrounds. Come prepared to entertain and be entertained as this may be the last reunion for many of us. By order of E.E. Nutt, Vice President.

——-

Andrew Marshall, tailor in the Abe Herzstam clothing store, was badly injured last evening, the result of being thrown from his wheel while riding on south Miami avenue.

100 Years

July 11, 1924

Real estate: One of the most modern, up-to-date homes with hardwood floors, basement cemented, front porch, rear porch, alley lot, garage, on Fair Ground Hill for quick sale. $5,000.

——-

The auditor’s office tabulated 9 hogs valued at $80 and 1,279 chickens valued at $1,150 within the Sidney corporation limits.

——-

O.B. Taylor & Son, Funeral Directors. Office and Funeral Parlors in Six Story Oldham Building, Poplar St. Phones No. 209s and 342. Farmers’ Phone No. 63. Advertisement

75 Years

July 11, 1949

Red Cross swimming classes will begin Tuesday morning at Miller’s pool, being operated this summer by the Junior Chamber of Commerce.

——-

Miss Irene Jarfas, Miss Dorothy Duncan, Miss Virginia Oldham, Miss Mildred Moothart, Miss Mildred Cronley, and Mrs. W.W. Masteller, Sr., were guests in Marion Sunday to attend a function to honor the new president of Altrusa International.

50 Years

July 11, 1974

An Executive session preceded the Edison State College board meeting Wednesday. It dealt with reorganization of the board and a salary increase for Dr. James Seitz, president. Chairman of the board will be J. Daniel Francis, Sidney; vice chairman, Frederick Freed, Piqua; and treasurer, Dr. Charles Goehring, Dean of Administrative Services.

——-

BOTKINS – Aldine Weiss Jr., superintendent of Bradford schools for the past 14 years, was hired as Botkins superintendent of schools last night.

——-

The spanking new quarters of Tasty World Restaurant will seat 67 people. It was opened in conjunction with the new Day’s Inn which opened June 12 off Folkerth Avenue.

25 Years

July 11, 1999

PHOTO – Children line up at the Sidney-Shelby County Salvation Army Friday to load their luggage into a van headed for camp. They were going to Salvation Army Camp Swoneky for a week. In June, some children also went to a week-long camp in Orgeonia. The camps include arts and crafts, recreation, horse riding, swimming, musical instruction and church services. The children’s attendance at camp is funded by donations from Sidney and Shelby County residents.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.