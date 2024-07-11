Photos: Car repair shop will move to new location

Sidney Auto Tech Automotive Tire & Service Center will be moving from its current location at 2304 Fair Rd to its new location next to Universal 1 Credit Union on W. Michigan Street. The car repair shop will be opening at the end of 2024 in a new larger building that is under construction. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Auto Tech Automotive Tire & Service Center will be moving from its current location at 2304 Fair Rd to its new location next to Universal 1 Credit Union on W. Michigan Street. The car repair shop will be opening at the end of 2024 in a new larger building that is under construction. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

