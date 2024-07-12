Country Concert a family affair for some

Robert and Diana Peyton, top left and right, pose for a photo with their three daughters during Country Concert on Thursday. The parents bought the children tickets as a Christmas gift. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Ashley Stephens, left, holds the hand of her daughter Lilly and Lilly twirls during Country Concert on Thursday. Lilly was celebrating her fifth birthday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News A man in the front stage area of Country Concert pours shots for a group of women over the fence in the VIP tent viewing area on Thursday while Cody Johnson performs. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Jo Dee Messina holds her microphone to the crowd to encourage spectators to sing along during Country Concert on Thursday. Messina was the three-day festival’s opening act and drew an enthusiastic response from the crowd. The festival continues Friday and Saturday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert 2024 started Thursday, with Cody Johnson headlining.

In its 43rd year, Country Concert is still one of the biggest country music festivals in the country. Starting with an anniversary party in 1981, this concert series has been a staple in the Fort Loramie and Shelby County area for decades and draws tens of thousands to the region.

At the festival, there were many different food options, merchandise booths and multiple stages to see different artists throughout the day.

The day started with Jo Dee Messina on the mainstage at 4 p.m., music continued throughout the rest of the evening. Other acts featured on Thursday included Trace Adkins, Riley Green, Connor Smith, Drake Milligan and many more.

Robert and Diana Peyton of Richwood, Ohio, came to Country Concert for the first time last year and this year decided to bring their three daughters.

“We wanted to do a fun thing with the kids,” Robert Peyton said.

They couple bought tickets for their daughters as a Christmas present.

“It’s so nice to be able to bring everyone,” Diana Peyton said. “It’s a safe event for the whole family.”

Two of the daughters, Sophia and Avery, said they were most looking forward to Riley Green and Cody Johnson, who were the two last performers on Thursday.

The Peytons weren’t the only ones who treated a child to a present on Thursday. Ashley and Shawn Stephens brought their daughter Lilly on Thursday, who was celebrating her fifth birthday. The couple said the family, along with grandmother Jan Cheney, was enjoying the event.

David and Sheila Friend have been attending Country Concert for over ten years. They take advantage of living a little up the road.

“We come all three days, and we just sit back here in the general admission, watch all the people come by.” Sheila said.

One of the main things that sets this festival apart is its “Carry In” approach where concert goers are allowed to bring their own food and drinks in coolers no bigger than 14 inches. There is also a huge campground surrounding the stage area so people can camp on the property. There are also shuttles provided for people who need ride services.

The festival continues Friday and Saturday. Lainey Wilson is scheduled to be headliner on Friday, while Hardy is scheduled to be the headliner on Saturday.

Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing contributed to this article. Billing can be reached at [email protected].