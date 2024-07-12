Out of the past: July 12

125 Years

July 12, 1899

The team of horses hitched to the Berlin hack and driven by John Severding, frightened at the cars this afternoon and ran away. They were stopped near the Florentine hotel.

——-

The vacant lot just west of the Farmer’s hotel has been recently converted into a summer garden. A large canvas has been placed overhead and the ground covered with sawdust, with tables and chairs sitting all around. The garden is in charge of John Henke.

——-

Louis Zimmerman, Big Four local conductor, was arrested this morning and charged with obstructing north Main avenue by letting the cars stand on the track at the railroad crossing. He was fined $1 and costs.

100 Years

July 12, 1924

HOUSTON – More encouraging news relative to the Electric Lights for we learn almost everyone that this been approached have gladly expressed themselves favorably and wish the Lights. Give us more light.

——-

FORT. LORAMIE – There was quite an excitement in town last Wednesday when the Federal men were here searching the Hardware stores looking for the tinner making stills. But nothing was found.

——-

ANNA – Chas. Shaffer had the misfortune to break his arm while cranking his Ford last week.

75 Years

July 12, 1949

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 33 farmers were in line at Botkins Grain and Feed Co. to deliver wheat. A week ago at one time there were 52 farmers lined up with loads. As much as 20,000 bushels a day are being brought to the elevator, some of it yielding as much as 30 bushels to the acre with an average of 20 to 25 bushels.

——-

A new vision of loveliness inside and outside, the 1949 Studebaker brings thrift that counts, new handling ease, and riding comfort into motoring. Folkerth-Hile Motor Sales, 126 W. Avenue, Sidney. – Advertisement

50 Years

July 12, 1974

For the first time in more than 80 years, the Whitby Place, 429 N. Ohio Ave., often referred to as Sidney’s “castle,” will leave the Goode family, following the death of Francis L. Goode, last Nov. 4. The home was built by W.H.C. Goode in 1890. It has been unofficially reported the home will be sold for about $75,000.

——-

A DuPont ACA-100 Automatic Clinical analyzer has been delivered and is in operation at Wilson Memorial Hospital. According to Lewis Diehl, medical technologist at Wilson, the $75,000 machine enables lab worker to do 10 times the amount of work than in the past. It does a major portion of chemistry tests on blood serum.

25 Years

July 12, 1999

A fire at 715 Park St. Friday night resulted in $90,000 worth of damage, according to Sidney Fire Department. The owners of the home, Timothy and Tammy Hughes, were away on vacation.

——-

The Shelby County Highway Department will begin the replacement of a Mason Road bridge today, according to interim County Engineer Bob Geuy. Mason road will be closed to traffic between Hardin-Wapakoneta Road and Kuther Road. The bridge replacement is expected to take one month to complete.

