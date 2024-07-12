Sentences handed down for burglary, other charges

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for burglary, theft and obstructing justice, among other charges.

Arthur E. Becerra, 60, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to an indefinite term of four to six years, with 173 days of jail credit granted, on one count failure to provide change of address, a second degree felony. Additionally, Becerra is required to serve a period of post release control under the supervision of the parole board. Becerra was indicted on one count failure to provide change of address, a first degree felony, and five counts failure to register, a first degree felony, for failure to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address, having previously been convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and failure to register his address with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as required every ninety days. Five counts were dismissed.

Heidi N. Cruz, 39, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years community control, with 10 days of jail credit granted, on one count trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Cruz must obtain a GED, must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and must obtain and maintain employment. Cruz was indicted on one count burglary, a third degree felony, and one count complicity to burglary, a second degree felony, for trespassing into a residence to commit a theft and acting as a lookout while aiding and abetting another. One charge was dismissed.

Jennifer S. White, 41, of Pemberton, was sentenced to community control not to exceed five years, with four days jail credit granted, on one count theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, White must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, must successfully complete Thinking for a Change, and must pay restitution in the amount of $4,625.00. White was indicted on one count theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing funds through an online application without the owner’s consent.

Zachery P. Smith, 29, of Sidney, was sentenced to community control not to exceed five years, with three days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted obstructing justice, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Smith must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling and must take his medications as prescribed. Smith was indicted on one count obstructing justice, a fifth degree felony, for concealing the whereabouts of a convicted felon wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation inside his residence.

Joshua A. Baker, 31, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years community control, with 77 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony. Baker must also successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, must successfully complete the STAR House, and must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. Baker was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone and for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine. One count was dismissed.

Scott E. Hudgins, 60, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months and six months in prison, consecutive, with 17 days of jail credit granted, on two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony. Hudgins was indicted on five counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell cocaine. Three counts were dismissed.

Misty R. Mowery, 31, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue her community control sanctions after violating the terms and conditions of her community control sanction. Additionally, Mowery must successfully complete the Amelia House and drug counseling. Mowery was convicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a container used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Warren J. Powers, 34, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue his community control sanctions after violating the terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Additionally, Powers must serve 30 days on house arrest on the bracelet program. Powers was convicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Brianna C. Hess, aka Brianna C. Liveston, 30, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, with 113 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Hess was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a box, syringes, pipe, scale and baggies. One count was dismissed.

Shawn A. Doyen Davis, 31, of Latonia, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years community control, with eight days of jail credit granted, on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Davis must maintain employment, must obtain a GED, and must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Davis was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for hashish in an amount between 10 and 50 grams, and containers for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing hashish in a solid form. One count was dismissed.