Valentinez Spa strives to be ‘community inside the spa’

Tara Schroer, left, and Rooster Valentine stand in front of their new business Valentinez Spa recently. Valentinez Spa is located at 500 E. Court Street, across from Goodwill, behind Momentum Counseling. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Rooster Valentine, left, and Tara Schroer, a prepare a spa bed at their new business Valentinez Spa recently. Valentinez Spa is located at 500 E. Court Street, across from Goodwill, behind Momentum Counseling. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Valentinez Spa is more than a building. Owners Rooster Valentine and Tara Schroer envision the newly-opened spa as a community for people in the beauty and wellness industries.

Valentinez Spa is located at 500 East Court Street, across from Goodwill, behind Momentum Counseling.

Valentine, a former Marine, said he never expected to become an esthetician.

“Once a Marine, always a Marine. If someone told me back then I was going to be a nail tech I would have laughed at them,” Valentine said. “But I find a zen when I am sitting down working — it helps with my anxiety and PTSD to do this. I really enjoy it.”

Originally Valentine and Schroer were planning on each getting their own offices. Schroer is the owner of Bronzed Up Lashed Out, but when they saw the building on Court Street they realized it was the perfect location for their larger dream of a community.

Valentine described his vision for the building by saying the duo are trying to build a community inside the spa where everyone works together and helps each other.

”We want to hire instructors to come in and give classes to continue our education and grow together,” Valentine said. “It will be a real community where we work together.

“One of the biggest things with the spa — I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur — with the spa I got to realizing the amount of money that people in the beauty industry have to pay to rent a booth or suite and get all the supplies and products and education. Most of the people with places available to rent want a lot of money — like the same amount as my house rent.

“My biggest thing — I want to help estheticians and other people in the industry and give them a good deal on the rent, like a staggered rent for the first three months. We aren’t trying to get rich off the rent.”

Currently Schroer’s business is open at Valentinez Spa, but there are two other suites available to rent. When the building is finished, there will be anywhere from 15 to 19 offices available. Valentine hopes to open his suite in August, but right now is more focused on the building and getting renters.

Valentinez Spa can be reached at 937-407-6747, on Facebook and Instagram.