Photos: Lainey Wilson headlines day 2 of Country Concert

Jamie Evans dances to the left of her seated husband, Josh Evans, both of VanWert, while Big & Rich performed at Country Concert 2024. Jamie said she and Josh met at Country Concert for the first time 21 years ago to the day. They married a year later and now have three kids.

Lainey Wilson sings on Friday during Country Concert 2024.

Dustin Lynch takes a pudding shot from Brandon Miller on Friday during Country Concert 2024.

Mitchell Bim-Merle, of Covington, holds up his cowboy hat after Craig Morgan asked all former and current U.S. military members to hold up their hands on Friday during Country Concert 2024. Bim-Merle is a current member of the Army.

Mike Davis, left to right, of Kenockee, Mich., Barb Ferrari, of South Lyon, Mich., and Courtney Davis, of Lakeview, talk on Friday at Country Concert 2024. The Michigan natives had come over to Davis when they saw her 92.1 the Frog Lainey Wilson cardboard cutout and her Michigan cooler.

Chelsea Lingg, of Connersville, Ind., uses an old fashioned hand fan to stay cool on Friday as she watches Big & Rich at Country Concert 2024

New Bremen High School alumnus and Vietnam veteran Niles Harris Рwho was the inspiration for the Big & Rich song “8th of November” speaks during a performance by Big & Rich on Friday at Country Concert 2024.

Craig Morgan performs on Friday during Country Concert 2024.

Fans cheer on Friday during Country Concert 2024.

Melissa Hueston, of Gas City, Ind., takes a photo of her friend Grace Ritter, of Upland, Ind., on Friday at Country Concert 2024. Hueston has been coming to Country Concert for 30 years without missing a concert.

Heather Cauffield, of Dublin, uses a misting fan on Friday at Country Concert 2024 she said because it’s “A 110 degrees hot.”

Kayla Velliquette, of Toledo, takes a photo of Craig Morgan as he performed on Friday at Country Concert 2024.

Dustin Lynch performs on Friday during Country Concert 2024.

Lainey Wilson sings on top of a pickup truck on Friday during Country Concert 2024.