One transported from crash involving a travel trailer and Jeep

A pickup truck pulling a travel tailer and a Jeep, right, collided at the intersection of State Route 29 and Fort Loramie Swanders Road on Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A pickup truck pulling a travel tailer and a Jeep, right, collided at the intersection of State Route 29 and Fort Loramie Swanders Road on Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie – A pickup truck pulling a travel tailer and a Jeep, right, collided at the intersection of State Route 29 and Fort Loramie Swanders Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The pickup truck and travel trailer flipped upside down while the Jeep ended up in a corn field. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital by ambulance. A utility pole was knocked down by the pickup truck and trailer causing wires to hang low over State Route 29 and Fort Loramie Swanders Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Loramie firefighters responded to the scene. The crash occurred during a thunderstorm that swept the area.