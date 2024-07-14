Photos: Tree falls on SUV during storm

A tree fell on an SUV while narrowly missing a house at 30 Elm Street in Fort Loramie around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The tree fell during a thunderstorm that swept the area bringing strong winds and heavy rain. No one was injured when the tree fell. The Fort Loramie Fire Department cleared debris from the road. AES Electric restored power to the house. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A tree fell on an SUV while narrowly missing a house at 30 Elm Street in Fort Loramie around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The tree fell during a thunderstorm that swept the area bringing strong winds and heavy rain. No one was injured when the tree fell. The Fort Loramie Fire Department cleared debris from the road. AES Electric restored power to the house. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A tree fell on an SUV while narrowly missing a house at 30 Elm Street in Fort Loramie around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The tree fell during a thunderstorm that swept the area bringing strong winds and heavy rain. No one was injured when the tree fell. The Fort Loramie Fire Department cleared debris from the road. AES Electric restored power to the house. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A tree fell on an SUV while narrowly missing a house at 30 Elm Street in Fort Loramie around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The tree fell during a thunderstorm that swept the area bringing strong winds and heavy rain. No one was injured when the tree fell. The Fort Loramie Fire Department cleared debris from the road. AES Electric restored power to the house. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A tree fell on an SUV while narrowly missing a house at 30 Elm Street in Fort Loramie around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The tree fell during a thunderstorm that swept the area bringing strong winds and heavy rain. No one was injured when the tree fell. The Fort Loramie Fire Department cleared debris from the road. AES Electric restored power to the house. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

