Country Concert goes off without a hitch

Lainey Wilson sings during Country Concert on Friday evening. Wilson was the headliner of the second day of the concert festival. A pickup truck was prominently displayed on stage through her set, and she sang a couple of songs while standing on it. The annual concert went off without any issues. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Mitchell Bim-Merle, of Covington, holds up his cowboy hat after Craig Morgan asked all former and current U.S. military members to hold up their hands on Friday during Country Concert 2024. Bim-Merle is a current member of the Army. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Some fans from Fort Loramie cheer on Friday afternoon during Country Concert. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Melissa Hueston, of Gas City, Ind., takes a photo of her friend Grace Ritter, of Upland, Ind., on Friday at Country Concert 2024. Hueston has been coming to Country Concert for 30 years without missing a concert. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert 2024 continued bringing families and friends together on Friday as Lainey Wilson headlined Day 2.

“This is our second year,” Becky Bockrath and Justin Dunaway of Pandora, Ohio said.

“I was here 16 years in a row from when I was 16 to 32.” Bockrath said.

The day started off at 3 p.m. with the USA Karaoke finals before Craig Morgan kicked off the main stage at 4 p.m. Morgan is known for his hits ‘Redneck Yacht Club’ and ‘International Harvester.’

“I started going 35 years ago,” Becky Hemmelgarn of Maria Stein said.

“One year, I was around 21, it was pouring down rain and we were some of the last people to leave the area just dancing in the rain,” Hemmelgarn said, motioning to her husband Eric.

Day 2 of the festival avoided the rain that ran through Sidney earlier in the day.

After Christian artist Anne Wilson wrapped up her set at the C4 energy Saloon, Big & Rich took the main stage for their set that featured Gretchen Wilson and country rapper Cowboy Troy.

Their set included a segment where they brought on-stage old friend and Vietnam veteran Niles Harris of New Bremen. Harris talked about his experiences in the military in a long lead-up to Big & Rich’s song honoring veterans, ‘8th of November.’

After Big & Rich wrapped up, it was back to the C4 Energy Saloon where the band 49 Winchester performed. They are known for their hits, ‘Russell County Line’ and ‘Annabel’.

The festival grounds were spattered with great food and cheap drinks including footlong corn dogs, philly cheesesteaks and three dollar beer.

“We’ll be back every year,” Amanda and Cayden Hennen of Wheeling, West Virginia said. “Next year we will 100% be camping so we can drink as much as we want.”

Dustin Lynch took the main stage at 8 p.m. Lynch is well known for his songs ‘Small Town Boy’ and ‘Cowboys and Angels’.

Following Lynch, the C4 Energy Saloon was closed down by Lauren Watkins.

The night was capped off with country music mega-star Lainey Wilson taking the main stage by storm. Her stage setup was elaborate, complete with an old-school truck and mini gas station.

Country Concert 2024 continued to Saturday with artists Sara Evans, Clint Black and Hardy among many others.

Miami Valley Today editor Sheryl Roadcap contributed to this report. Roadcap can be reached at [email protected].