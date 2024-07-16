City record: Friday to Tuesday

FRIDAY

-10:25 a.m.: crash. Paula A. Scarberry, 61, of Sidney, was stopped at a stop sign on East Michigan Street at the intersection with Pomeroy Avenue. Emma J. Rainer, 38, of Sidney, was driving behind Scarberry and didn’t stop in time and struck the rear of Scarberry’s vehicle.

-1:33 p.m.: crash. Gary L. Yates, 79, of Sidney, was backing out of a driveway on Huron Court and hit the parked vehicle of Vic Elliott.

SATURDAY

-1:20 a.m.: complaint. Matthew J. Overbey, 49, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence and strangulation.

-1:26 a.m.: crime in progress. Bailey J. Siders, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:48 a.m.: crash. John P. Brown, 60, of Sidney, was traveling westbound in the right lane of West Court Street. Jaxxson J. Payne, 16, of Sidney, was also traveling westbound on West Court Street, in the left lane. Payne merged into the right lane and struck Brown. Both sustained functional damage.

-11:28 p.m.: crime in progress. Kayleigh D. Turner, 19, of Sidney, was arrested for drinking underage and disorderly conduct.

SUNDAY

-5:00 p.m.: crime in progress. Brandon L. Miller, 24, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal trespass.

MONDAY

-2:12 p.m.: warrant. Ronald Satterwhite, 56, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-12:15 a.m.: warrant. James Torchon, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

