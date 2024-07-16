Civic Band will ‘Go West’ for this week’s concert

The Sidney Civic Band return to the Courthouse Square in downtown Sidney on Friday for a concert with a western theme titled “Go West Young Man!”

Conductor Kathy McIntosh will kick off the program with a medley of western movie music called “The Wild Westerns.” The concert will include popular TV themes from “Dallas,” “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train,” and “Rawhide.” Also featured will be medleys of American folk music and selections from the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical “Oklahoma!”

Special guest for the evening is folk singer and songwriter Scott Lee. Originally from the Dayton area and now living in Columbus, Lee has spent the better part of his life studying Americana and traditional music from performers like Jimmie Rodgers, Woody Guthrie, Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb, Townes Van Zandt, and Lightnin’ Hopkins. Lee’s mission with his music and writing is to add his own style and perspective to the American Folk music tradition, and to sing and croon those lonesome blues until his dying day. Lee will join the band to perform “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Don’t Fence Me In.”

Concert time is 7 p.m. As always, there will be a Spot pie drawing. Audiences are reminded to bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.