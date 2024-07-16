Grand Jury issues indictments for domestic violence, other charges

By Kimberly Pistone

For The Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for domestic violence, burglary, and aggravated trafficking, among other charged, on Thursday July 11.

Daron R. Bush, 36, at large, was indicted on one count domestic violence, a third degree felony, for punching an adult female household member with a closed fist causing bruising, having previously been convicted of domestic violence.

Peggy A. Vanooteghem, 75, of Dearborn, Michigan, was indicted on one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop her vehicle, operating her vehicle at excessive speeds, hitting two vehicles and ramming the rear of a commercial trailer, driving on the berm and crossing the center line.

Gerardo A. Valles, 40, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his motorcycle, traveling at speeds of approximately 90 mph in 35 mph zones, running multiple red lights, passing vehicles in the on-coming lane of traffic, and driving his motorcycle into a fence.

Jonathan S. Farmer, 22, of Sidney, was indicted on one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his dirt bike by traveling at a high rate of speed, running stop signs, and traveling through a yard and onto the sidewalk.

Shawn M. Poling, 51, of Piqua, was indicted on one count passing bad checks, a fifth degree felony, for issuing a check in an amount of $2400 on a closed account, knowing it would be dishonored.

Danial Bancroft, 58, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count receiving property, a fourth degree felony, for possession of a 2005 Toyota Scion he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

Jason E. Hartman, 51, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, for possession of a 2022 Honda Pilot he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

Jessica A. Snider, 39, of Piqua, was indicted on one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and two counts theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing merchandise from Lowe’s.

Dustin D. Snyder, 36, of Piqua, was indicted on one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, and two counts theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing merchandise from Lowe’s.

Stephen M. Hall, II, 22, at large, was indicted on one count burglary, a third degree felony, for trespassing in a residence by cutting a window screen and stealing a guitar from the residence.

William K. Blankenship, 28, at large, was indicted on one count failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to a status conference after being released on his own recognizance.

Robert J. Parker, 36, at large, was indicted on two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Steven B. Spradley, 57, at large, was indicted on three counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine. The grand jurors further specify that if Spradley’s 2011 Toyota was used in any manner to commit or facilitate the commission of the felony drug trafficking act it is subject to forfeiture.

Jason M. Nation, 50, at large, was indicted on one count person selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, a third degree felony, for selling Gabapentin after a previous conviction of possession of drugs.

Brittany A. McKee, 36, of Sidney, was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine and Suboxone.

Laura M. Taborn, 52, at large, was indicted on three counts trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine. The grand jurors further specify that if Taborn’s 2004 Saturn was used in any manner to commit or facilitate the commission of the felony drug trafficking act it is subject to forfeiture.

Rose M. Murphy, 61, of Sidney, was indicted on three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine. The grand jurors further specify if Murphy’s 1996 Dodge was used in any manner to commit or facilitate the commission of the felony drug trafficking act it is subject to forfeiture.

Mitchell D. Hudson, 51, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on ten counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for cocaine. The grand jurors further specify if Hudson’s tan Chevy Impala was used in any manner to commit or facilitate the commission of the felony drug trafficking act it is subject to forfeiture. Additionally, the grand jurors specify that $2,665 in cash is subject to forfeiture.

Devon Wita, 23, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, baggies, a container and a pipe used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Azel L. Zimmer, 39, at large, was indicted on two counts aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, four counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Xylazine, cocaine, Fentanyl, and multiple baggies used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.

James D. Cornett, 42, at large, was indicted on three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, four counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and three counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Xylazine, heroin, Fentanyl and cocaine.

Byron L. Jones, 39, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine and a baggie used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.

Athea M. Welch, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, one count endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count person selling, purchasing, distributing, or possessing a dangerous drug, a first degree misdemeanor, for cocaine, baggies and digital scale used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs, possessing drugs of abuse which were accessible and in plain sight of her minor children, and possession of Alprazolam without a prescription.

Gladys M. Davis, 33, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine, baggies and a digital scale.

Lester A. Bergman, 40, at large, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, a metal tray and pipe used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing Schedule II drugs.

Damon R. Dickey, 28, at large, was indicted on two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Xylazine, Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a baggie used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Zachery P. Smith, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Xylazine and Fentanyl.

Giovanni E. Ruiu, 29, at large, was indicted on two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for Fentanyl and Xylazine.

Adam S. Rust, 40, at large, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, four counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Cocaine, Xylazine, heroin, Fentanyl, scales and baggies.

Aaron M. Foster, 34, at large, was indicted on three counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine.

Jajuan E. Jones, 37, at large, was indicted on two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine.