Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers looking for information

BOTKINS — The Botkins Police Department along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public.

On June 13 at approximately 6 p.m., an unknown older white male entered the Dollar General store in Botkins, Ohio and gave the clerk a counterfeit $100 bill. The Botkins Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying this person from the attached photos.

Anyone with information can contact the Botkins Police Department at 937-693-4341. Information may also be submitted to Chief Mark Jordan at [email protected] or through the Crime Stoppers tip line (937-492-8477).

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). Callers will remain anonymous. The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.