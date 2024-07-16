Solvita Anna Sacred Heart Parish hosting blood drive Friday

ANNA — Solvita is spondering a blood drive hosted at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at 9333 state Route 119.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

As of July 1, everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.