Knupp appointed as county commissioner by Republican Central Committee

SIDNEY — Mack Knupp has been appointed by the Shelby County Republican Central Committee to fill the unexpired term of Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, who recently retired.

This action was required by the Ohio Revised Code to fill the county office vacancy. Mr. Knupp had previously been appointed an “acting officer” for the commissioner position by the Board of Commissioners for the time period between the date of vacancy and the date the County Central Committee could make their appointment.

Knupp won the Republican nomination in the March primary for this seat and is uncontested in the November general election.

“We are pleased to make this appointment and are confident that Mack will perform well in his new role,” Dan Cecil, Chairman of the Shelby County Republican Party, said. “We wish him the best as he performs the business of the county with his Board colleagues.

“Tony Bornhorst has served the citizens of the county very well for many years. We wish him a satisfying retirement.”

Knupp, who has been married to Kaitlin for three years, graduated from Fairlawn High School, studied at the University of Northwestern Ohio. He also owns and operates the family’s grain farm in Green Township.

“I was honored to win the March primary and am thankful to have the confidence of the Shelby County Republican Party for this appointment. I am committed to the citizens of Shelby County and will do my best in this office.”