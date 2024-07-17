Out of the past: July 17

July 17, 1899

5,000 books, 3 and 8 cents, this week at Piper’s Big Store. – Advertisement

——-

For Rent: House of six rooms at $5 per month. Apply to W.H.C. Goode. – Advertisement

——-

I.H. Thedieck and family, Ben P. Wagner and wife, Louis R. and Miss Berths Wagner went to Quincy this morning, where they will spend a few weeks camping at the Riverside club house.

——-

Wanted: A Washwoman and an ironer. Enquire at Wagner House. – Advertisement

100 Years

July 17, 1924

A number of girls of the Sidney Telephone Company enjoyed a hiking party to the Mid State Tourist camp Wednesday.

——-

Fred Salm’s Sons, Funeral Directors, Sidney. Parlors in connection with furniture store, opposite Wagner House. – Advertisement.

——-

The Commissioners of Shelby Couty will receive sealed bids for the purchase of the scrap iron and steel and the following bridges over the Canal at Sidney, Ohio, South Street, Court Street, and Miami Street, also the Pence bridge at Pt. Jefferson and the Canal bridge north of Ft. Loramie.

75 Years

July 17, 1949

A new organ is to be installed in Sidney’s St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran church. The new organ is to be a Schantz organ and will cost in the neighborhood of $13,670.

——-

Mrs. Wilda Reeder, of DeGraff, has received her license as a funeral director and will work with her husband, Ernest Reeder, in their establishment, the Reeder funeral home, in DeGraff.

——-

About ten acres of grass and straw left from wheat combining were destroyed by fire this week on the J.D. Partington farm northeast of Pasco. Sidney firemen said sparks from a train caused the fire.

50 Years

July 17, 1974

Shelby County corn and soybeans need rain. “Most everything got some rain last week, but generally the crops are hurting,” according to Lloyd Lutz, Shelby County Cooperative Extension Agent. “When the corn leaves are rolled up it indicates the leaves are trying to compensate for the lack of moisture,” he said.

——-

Louis Bertsch, member of the Shelby County Agricultural Society, asked for six volunteers to help at the Garden tractor pull contest at the Fair this month. He said that with the addition of so many modified models the rules have been changed. Charlie’s Apple-Y Restaurant has donated the tractor-pulling trophy.

25 Years

July 17, 1999

Lisa Moses appeared on “Sally Jessey Raphael” June 23. The theme of the show was people who feel their voices do not fit them. “When I talk, everyone things I sound like a man,” Moses said.

Moses has the ability to make sounds like a dripping faucet, the Taco Bell dog, a crying baby and a variety of animal noises earning her an appearance on the national television show.

——-

PHOTO – Nearly 300 people gathered at the north steps of Courthouse Square Friday night of the community concert. The Village of Botkins was honored with many residents and Mayor Tom Cisco in attendance. The band played several swing era tunes throughout the war, muggy early evening.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.