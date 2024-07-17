Shelby County Democratic Women award scholarship

Doseck

Kennedi Doseck, a 2023 graduate of Botkins High School, is the recipient of the Shelby County Democratic Women’s $500 award.

She is attending Bowling Green State University with a major in Nursing. Her dream is to become a nurse at Children’s Medical Center.

Her extra-curricular activities at Bowling Green include Women’s Soccer, Club Basketball, and Student Nurses Association. She has made the Dean’s List for the fall of 2023 and the Spring of 2024.

Kennedi volunteers at Rustic Hope in Shelby County. In addition, she works at Lima Memorial Hospital as a Secretary and PCT. Kennedi also works as a PCT at Wapak Manor in Wapakoneta Ohio.

Kennedi’s greatest influence has been her mom, who is a Nurse Practitioner.