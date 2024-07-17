Sidney Municipal Court: June 2024

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Douglas Jerome Obringer, 32, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jonathan Kent Leach, 32, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Robert S. Hancock, 44, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Xander Kyle Fackler, 18, of Bryan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Karl Andrew Wheeler, 36, of Ironton, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Deja Lynnae Wells, 20, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John A. Wakeman, 63, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Chloe Ann Reese, 23, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Elise Lynnette McCann, 19, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Zachary Steven Goins, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Wyatt Montgomery Garrison, 19, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gavin Seth Fitzgerald, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Daniel L. Boughan, 68, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ryan A. Barhorst, 46, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dennis Craig Akeley, 62, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Deborah J. Adkins, 67, of Naples, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Katrina Lynn Smith, 63, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Kevin M. Reedy, 51, of Piqua, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
John W. Farno, 45, of Minster, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
James D. Hall, 74, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Chloee R. Sharrock, 23, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Erin M. Blue, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brad A. Maxon, 37, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Eric Barnes, 27, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Michelle A. Napier, 56, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Ralph E. Baumgardner, 90, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Sheldon Vanhorn, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Dana Marie Vanbuskirk, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christian Camarynn Melesky, 25, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Oumar Ly, 22, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Blake Alan Hughes, 33, of Cridersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Larry Darnell Hagerty, 46, of Hamtramck, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alexandra Renee Fischer, 21, of Riverside, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Geoffrey Mark Froning, 49, of Coldwater, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Jessica Kuenzi, of Troy, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.
Ulysee Robinson, Jr., of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Xandreah M. Locker, 19, of Botkins, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.
Perry Fleming, 49, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.
Polly Cottrel, 73, of Conover, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
William E. Rosenbeck, 36, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Teresa Marie Bertke, 62, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Keith Alan Bruggeman, 45, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Javious R-Dale Perryman, 23, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Kameron Kraig Wilson, 23, of Troy, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.
Patrick Anyanwu, 35, of Lima, was charged with obeying traffic control device, $130 fine.
Gail Ann Bey, 62, of Anna, was charged with driving right side roadway, $111 fine.
Dennis A. Pitts, 67, of Degraff, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions, $188 fine.
Katie Nicole Swartz, 25, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.