Sidney Municipal Court: June 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Douglas Jerome Obringer, 32, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jonathan Kent Leach, 32, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert S. Hancock, 44, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Xander Kyle Fackler, 18, of Bryan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Karl Andrew Wheeler, 36, of Ironton, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Deja Lynnae Wells, 20, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John A. Wakeman, 63, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Chloe Ann Reese, 23, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Elise Lynnette McCann, 19, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary Steven Goins, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wyatt Montgomery Garrison, 19, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gavin Seth Fitzgerald, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel L. Boughan, 68, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan A. Barhorst, 46, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis Craig Akeley, 62, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah J. Adkins, 67, of Naples, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katrina Lynn Smith, 63, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Kevin M. Reedy, 51, of Piqua, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

John W. Farno, 45, of Minster, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

James D. Hall, 74, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Chloee R. Sharrock, 23, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Erin M. Blue, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brad A. Maxon, 37, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Eric Barnes, 27, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Michelle A. Napier, 56, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ralph E. Baumgardner, 90, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Sheldon Vanhorn, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dana Marie Vanbuskirk, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christian Camarynn Melesky, 25, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Oumar Ly, 22, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Blake Alan Hughes, 33, of Cridersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Larry Darnell Hagerty, 46, of Hamtramck, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexandra Renee Fischer, 21, of Riverside, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Geoffrey Mark Froning, 49, of Coldwater, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Jessica Kuenzi, of Troy, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Ulysee Robinson, Jr., of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Xandreah M. Locker, 19, of Botkins, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Perry Fleming, 49, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Polly Cottrel, 73, of Conover, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

William E. Rosenbeck, 36, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Teresa Marie Bertke, 62, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keith Alan Bruggeman, 45, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Javious R-Dale Perryman, 23, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Kameron Kraig Wilson, 23, of Troy, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Patrick Anyanwu, 35, of Lima, was charged with obeying traffic control device, $130 fine.

Gail Ann Bey, 62, of Anna, was charged with driving right side roadway, $111 fine.

Dennis A. Pitts, 67, of Degraff, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions, $188 fine.

Katie Nicole Swartz, 25, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.