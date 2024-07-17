Storm downs trees, flag pole and damages fence at Pearl Cemetery

Franklin TWP Trustee Roger Schulze removes pieces of downed trees from an entrance to Pearl Cemetery after a storm at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The Pearl Cemetery flag pole lies on the ground after snapping during a storm at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A pear tree lies on a broken fence at Pearl Cemetery after falling during a storm at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Curly Joyce, left, of Anna, waits as Franklin TWP Trustee Roger Schulze attaches a downed tree to Joyce’s back hoe to pull the tree away from an entrance to Pearl Cemetery. The trees were blown down during a storm at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A Compact Track Loader lifts up a large tree branch that was block a road in Pearl Cemetery after snapping during a storm at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The Pearl Cemetery flag pole lies on the ground after snapping during a storm at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Multiple pear trees fell onto the Pearl Cemetery fence during a storm at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FRANKLIN TWP. — A storm downed tree limbs in northern Shelby County on Wednesday and caused County Road 25A to be closed for a while.

Curly Joyce, of Anna, and Franklin Township Trustee Roger Schulze cleaned up downed trees at Pearl Cemetery on Wednesday after a storm came through at about 1:20 p.m.

Joyce said County Road 25A, which is adjacent to Pearl Cemetery, was completely blocked by debris from trees. Joyce used a back hoe to push the debris off Country Road 25A so traffic could pass. An entrance to the cemetery was completely blocked by two trees, one of which was blown 20 feet from where it had stood and the other was blown 50 feet.

Joyce used the back hoe to drag away large pieces of the trees after they were cut loose with a chain saw by Schulze. The cemetery’s flag pole snapped near its base during the storm.

The men had not noticed any damage to grave stones.

Schulze believed around five trees were blown over at the cemetery while between 15 and 20 trees lost large limbs. The trees are pear trees that have white blooms in the spring. Schulze said they aren’t long-lived trees and were probably getting close to the end of their lives.