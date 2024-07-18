Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley’s Celebration ofCaring, an annual fundraiser to support its Northern Miami Valley programming, will be held Aug. 9 at the Round Barn at Orrmont, 150 Fox Drive, Piqua.

The event runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $60 per person and includes complimentary beer and wine, dinner by Mrs. B’s Catering, and entertainment by The Avalons, Rock-N-Roll Oldies Sensation.

The Avalons (formerly Sh-Boom) had its birth in 1987. Despite numerous name changes, the performers have always been committed to presenting a show with all the entertainment elements — costumes, choreography, audience participation, and wacky humor – not just another group that sings oldies.

The night will include a “Showcase of Prizes,” a unique spin on the silent auction concept: purchase a 45-speed record for $50 and redeem it for a prize bag worth at least $50 but maybe as much as $450. Prizes include gift cards, theater tickets, and more. Not knowing what your bag might contain is part of the fun!

There will also be raffle items and a 50-50 drawing. To register, visit www.cssmv.org/Events. For more information, email [email protected]. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Registration deadline is July 30.