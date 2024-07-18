Out of the past: July 18

125 Years

July 18, 1899

1970-1988. J. Mentges & Son Undertakers, Open Day and Night. Office west side of square. Residence No. 227 South Main Ave. – Advertisement

——-

ORAN – Elmer Short while riding his bicycle at a terrific speed at New Bremen Sunday dashed into the fence with the result of a damaged wheel and several scars and bruises.

——-

SWANDERS – The Nerdolph Electric company, of Adrian, Michigan, gave entertainments and lectures in our city last week.

——-

MAPLEWOOD – The Electric Belt shows left town last Thursday taking about $150 of the peoples money with them.

100 Years

July 18, 1924

There was a new case of Smallpox reported in Sidney this week.

——-

Miss Margaret Mougey has accepted a position with the Thoma Jewelry Store to take the place made vacant by the resigning of Miss Helen Crusey, who with her mother and sister have taken over the Rose Kraus Millinery Store.

——-

The Peoples Fuel and Supply Co. will move July 15 to N. Ohio, beyond Big Four tacks in the building formerly occupied by Sidney Washing Machine Co. Same phone 296.

75 Years

July 18, 1949

An interesting picture of conditions behind the “iron curtain” as gained from personal experiences was given members of the Sidney Kiwanis club when they had Anton Dekon, formerly of Romania, as their guest speaker.

——-

Patrons of Jack’s Snack Shop, located on West Michigan street near the hospital, were greeted by an enlarged and redecorated “elbow room” when they entered the popular restaurant following a week-long Fourth of July closure. Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur H. Jackson will soon celebrate their second anniversary in business at the snack shop.

50 Years

July 18, 1974

PORT JEFFERSON – Cindy Cottrell and Joe Krouskop, members of the Trail Riders 4-H club, tied for high points in all contest classes Sunday during a horse show at Dew Downs Recreation, Inc. The show was sponsored by the club of 29 members. It is a yearly event held to raise money for the club’s treasury.

——-

Highest office in the Women of the Moose was bestowed on Mrs. Paul Walters, Miami Ave., when she was installed as grand regent of the Women of the Moose. The installation was held at the international conference held in Chicago in June.

25 Years

July 18, 1999

The Kauffman Family Foundation has announced the scholarship winners for Sidney High School and Fairlawn High School. Each student received a one-time scholarship of $500. The Sidney High School winner is Cindy Wagner, daughter of Richard and Linda Peddemores. The Fairlawn High School winner is Heidi Everett, daughter of Timothy and Jacqueline Everett.

——-

PHOTO – Greg Woolley, a 1995 graduate of Jackson Center High School and a senior at the University of Dayton, relaxes at his home following the latest round of chemotherapy. A long scar on his left leg indicates where the 21-year-old son of Tom and Darlene Woolley underwent extensive surgery for osteogenic sarcoma – a malignant tumor of the bone. As honorary spokesman for the upcoming “Battle of the Badges,” he encourages prospective blood donors to take part in the event during July and Augus.

