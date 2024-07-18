Shelby Country United Way 2024 campaign chair leaders announced

SIDNEY — Karla Young, Shelby County United Way president and CEO, has announced the orgranization’s 2024 campaign chairs.

The 67th annual United Way fall campaign will be led by John and Julia Frantz. John and Julia Frantz are returning members of the United Way 2023 fall campaign where they served as the leaders of the Large Manufacturing Division for the campaign.

Both have been active community members over the years in church, school, professional organizations and various non-profit agencies.

Julia Frantz is a registered nurse who has both teaching and community experience. She is a longtime volunteer at Elizabeth New Life Center, a member of the United Way Allocation team for two decades, a former Shelby County Library Board member where she served as board president during the renovation and expansion campaign.

John Frantz is the owner and president of Sidney Electric, a regional leader in electrical contracting, where he began his employment as a student intern back in 1977. He is a current board member of the National Electrical Contractors Association, Western Ohio Chapter, as well as a member of the Academy of Electrical Contracting after being inducted in 2011.

John Frantz’s involvements stretch into his local community as he is an Executive Board member of the Miami Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a committee member for Troop 95. He is a Trustee for the Lehman Catholic High School Foundation. Sidney Electric has been the sole supporter for more than 50 years of the Sidney Electric Girls Softball League, supporting more than 300 girls each year.

“Shelby County has many blessing to share with the young, old, and families who need support. By working together, we can face the many opportunities we have to grow our county and strengthen our residents, families, and agencies. A community is strong when everyone works together and holds each other in their hands to make a positive impact as we strive to Unite & Uplift,” Frantz said.

The 2024 campaign kickoff luncheon will be held on Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins and is open to the public. The campaign will conclude with a finale celebration on Nov. 7 at the Sidney Theatre beginning at 5 p.m. and will include a cash bar and complementary heavy appetizers. Last year, over $1,400,000 was raised during the annual campaign.