Sidney Alive to host Paddles, Pedals and Pints Aug. 10

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is hoing Paddles, Pedals and Pints on Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be a variety of activities happening throughout the day and into the evening.

The event highlights the connection between the Great Miami Riverway, Tawawa Park and the downtown area. The day will kick off with a Kids Triathlon for ages 8-10 and 11-14, a guided cycling adventure will take place in the morning for intermediate and advanced cyclists and Kayakers can take a guided tour down The Great Miami River with various launch times throughout the day.

Kayak rental will be available and is brought to you by Schack’s Yaks and a shuttle service will be available for drop off and pick up at the start and end of the ride. There will also be a pickleball tournament for all skill levels, and a Downtown Pub Crawl Tap Takeover with taps from Roundhouse Depot at The New Rainbow Bar & Grill, Twenty-One Barrels at Austeria Wine Boutique and Jackie O’s at Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen. The evening finishes with live music on the square with pop band the Indoorfins!

If you’ve been looking for something fun to do this summer, Sidney Alive hopes you come check it out. Registrations are underway for this event, visit our website sidneyalive.org/events and navigate to the event to view event details and to register.

Any questions about the activities being held can be directed by phone to 937-638-4815 or by email at [email protected].

Sidney Alive would like to thank our 2024 year long sponsors including The City of Sidney, Copeland and Honda for their support of this event and all of our efforts throughout the year.