WestCON accessible restroom to debut at Shelby County Fair

SIDNEY — A new accessible restroom trailer will make its debut at the Shelby County Fair next week.

The West Central Ohio Network, in conjunction with local County Boards of Developmental Disabilities, received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act grant that was made available late 2023. WestCON utilized this money to purchase two new accessible restroom trailers with a universal changing table in each for use at local fairs, festivals, and events.

The trailer will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shelby County Fair. The trailer will be located on the fairgrounds near Gate B, on the south side of the 4-H Booth Building.

The accessible restroom trailer features a height-adjustable universal changing table with a security rail. It also has a ceiling lift system that can transfer an individual from the trailer entrance to the table. The trailer is ADA-compliant featuring a ramp, accessible toilet and sink and amiable spacing for companion care.

The companion care restroom trailers will be used by 10 counties in the WestCON region at local fairs, festivals, and other events as needed. The trailers were custom made and manufactured by Montondo Trailer out of Buffalo, New York.

“These inclusive vehicles will give individuals, who need an adult changing table, the opportunity to go to events that they have not had the opportunity to attend in the past,” Lynn Wolters, executive director of the WestCON, said. “It’s a win-win for both individuals and the fairs alike — spreading inclusion, while gaining a new audience of people.”

For more information about the trailer or to inquire about using the trailer for an upcoming festival or event in your county, contact Lynn Wolters at [email protected].