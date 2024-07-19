Anna grad Simpson earns Rush Limbaugh Foundation scholarship

ANNA — Aaron Simpson, a recent graduate of Anna High School, has been awarded the Rush Limbaugh Foundation American Hero Scholarship.

The Rush Limbaugh Foundation website states that, “The American Hero Scholarship is available to those whose parent, grandparent, or guardian is a current or former U.S. Military service member or first responder.

“The applicant or nominee must demonstrate a commitment to the values of the United States of America, including patriotism, leadership, determination, and strong character.”

Simpson felt compelled to apply for this scholarship because of the impact his grandfather, Don Simpson, had on him throughout his life.

“I defined my definition of ‘American hero’ and then I described my grandfather, who’s my personal American hero,” Simpson said.

Don Simpson was a part of the Navy Underwater Demolition Teams, which was the team that led to the formation of the Navy SEALS as we know them today.

“I wrote about that and how he’s instilled values in me and my brother that made patriotism flourish in us,” Simpson said about his essay writing process.

He was notified that he won the $5,000 scholarship through an email that contained a voice note from Rush Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, congratulating him.

“It was just surreal,” Simpson said.

Simpson also mentioned in his essay the honor he received in placing a wreath on The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Simpson’s mother, Lori, talked about how proud the family is of this achievement.

“We’re just super proud,” Lori Simpson said. “… They grew up on Rush Limbaugh.”

This scholarship is granted to one applicant nationally with applications being sent in from all over the country.

“I’ve applied to some national things, and when you apply, you’re hopeful. But there’s like tens of thousands of other people applying, and you’re like ‘What’s gonna make me, from a small town, stick out and win this?’” Simpson said.

“But it’s all in your application. I mean, if you have the credentials and you apply and you write well… you send in a good application, it doesn’t matter where you’re from. You can win it… I can’t believe I won.”

He’s heading to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio to study business, economics and marketing.

“We’re just to proud that he’s a patriot,” Lori said.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.