Board of Elections prepares for November election

SIDNEY — The November general election is fast approaching and the Shelby County Board of Elections has been planning the many steps that must occur to assure a successful election.

“In early May, Board members and staff attended a Regional Conference conducted by Ohio’s Secretary of State entitled “Ready for November,” board member Jim Liggett said. “Then, in mid-June, the summer annual conference was hosted by Secretary Frank LaRose and his staff.

“The conference included information about election administration, public integrity, communications, cyber security and after action reviews as well as a panel discussion with social media platform representatives discussing their plans for this November, specifically focused on monitoring artificial intelligence.”

Some important dates to note include:

Oct. 7: last day to register

Oct. 8: first day to early vote

Nov. 3: last day to early vote

Nov. 5: Election Day.

All of these dates as well as much more information for the public can be found at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/shelby. The office phone number is (937) 498-7207, the office address is 230 East Court St., Sidney, OH 45365 and the normal hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“To be certain of your eligibility to vote, feel free to check your registration either on the web site or by calling or visiting the Board office,” Liggett said.

Shelby County has 36 precincts in 17 locations where voting occurs on Election Day, and over 150 county citizens volunteer to conduct the election. All precincts have trained poll workers and both major parties, Democrat and Republican, are represented, as well as unaffiliated persons; those not belonging to any political party.

“If you’re interested in helping with the general election, call the Board office and they will be happy to explain what all is involved,” Liggett said.

