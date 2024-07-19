Join Kiwanis Club of Sidney for lunch

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney is hosting a public lunch on July 31 at Sidney Moose Lodge. The club will tell visitors about the service the organization does for the community and the impact Kiwanis has. Members will share why they joined and the value they receive.

Kiwanians are an eclectic mix of ages, genders, occupations, backgrounds and interests. The club is passionate about making Sidney and the world a better place for children. Kiwanians are united in their desire about making a difference and having fun along the way.

The Sidney Kiwanis Club provides annual scholarships for seniors at Sidney High School, Lehman Catholic High School and Sidney Christian Academy that total $13,000-$15,000. The club recognizes outstanding teens from Shelby County High Schools, supports local food pantries, participates in Adopt-a-Highway and Adopt-a-Park, supports Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and many other community projects.

Kiwanis also sponsors Key Club, the largest club at Sidney High School, Builders Club at Sidney Middle School and the Shelby County Aktion Club, the only service club for adults with disabilities.

The open house is from noon to 1 p.m. on July 31 in the banquet hall at the Sidney Moose Lodge, which is located at 1200 North Broadway Avenue. Lunch will be provided for all guests.

For more information, or if you would like to attend, please contact John Coffield at 937-710-4944 or [email protected].