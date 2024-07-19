Photos: A Community Carnival at Northtowne Church of God

Ryleeann Kesler, of Sidney, is all smiles as she slides down an inflatable slide on Friday at Northowne Church of God’s Community Carnival. The carnival included food, face painting and games. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Firefighter Nick Baker, left, of Piqua, gives Charlie Elson, of Sidney, a tour of a fire truck on Friday at Northowne Church of God’s Community Carnival. The carnival included food, face painting, a bounce house and games. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Operating a cotton candy machine are, left to right, Sherry Kimbler, of Anna, Shelly McNeill, of Piqua, and Bethany Kimbler, of Sidney. Cotton candy was one of the things to eat on Friday at Northowne Church of God’s Community Carnival. The carnival included an inflatable obstacle course, face painting and games. Kamden Walden, of Sidney, takes a shot on an inflatable basketball hoop on Friday at Northowne Church of God’s Community Carnival. The carnival included an inflatable obstacle course, face painting and games. Cylus Nation, of Sidney, has his cheek painted by Mel Hickman, of Anna, on Friday at Northowne Church of God’s Community Carnival. The carnival included an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house and games. Ayla Bernardi, left, points out things of interest to her great grandpa Larry Adams, both of Sidney, on Friday at Northowne Church of God’s Community Carnival. The carnival included an inflatable obstacle course, face painting and games.

