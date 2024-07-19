Schafer Village Market in midst of revamp

Schafer Village Market has recently taken the place of Wagner Village Market. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Angie Schafer, left, and Holly Schafer pose for a photo at Schafer Market recently. The two own and manage the the market. Margie Wuebker | Sidney Daily News The Market Deli Shop at Schafer Village Market. Schafer Village Market has recently taken the place of Wagner Village Market. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The dairy section in back at Schafer Village Market. Schafer Village Market has recently taken the place of Wagner Village Market. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Schafer Village Market has recently taken the place of Wagner Village Market. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Schafer Village Market has recently taken the place of Wagner Village Market. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Margie Wuebker

For the Sidney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE — Schafer Village Market has opened in a familiar location that has served area residents for more than a decade.

Andy and Holly Schafer and Tony and Angie Schafer acquired the former location of Wagner Village Market from previous owner Leo Braido in early June. The brothers’ wives serve as the management team.

“We want this store to be a place where people want to come to shop,” Holly Schafer said. “This is definitely a work in progress. Our goal is to make sure what we have now runs smoothly before adding new things.”

The new managers are no strangers to the grocery store scene. Both worked at the former Borchers Grocery in the heart of Fort Loramie during their high school days and they shopped regularly at the Wagner’s location in later years.

Their goal was to freshen and modernize the place through deep cleaning, new paint and updated signage before opening the doors. They also arranged offerings such as frozen foods and dairy in more user-friendly fashion. The store’s website (Schafer Market) also reached out to the community at large for suggestions area residents would like to see implemented.

“We set out to offer more local products such as Winner’s Meats, Kuch’s Turkey Farm products and Weaver Brothers eggs and cheese,” Angie Schafer said. “We want this to be a local market as much as possible.”

The first thing shoppers will notice is the absence of the former Subway outlet. In its place the Market Deli Shop offers ready-made subs stacked with freshly cut cheese and meats. Offerings include The Trucker, Ragin’ Cajun, Route 66 and The Joey. According to Holly Schafer the “nice hardy sandwich” honors the memory of the heart donor who gave her husband Tony a new lease on life in November 2022.

There is an enlarged coffee station offering fresh-ground brews, cappuccino and iced coffee. Nearby a tall display cabinet provides a wide selection of Uhlbrich’s donuts every day but Monday.

Display cases near the front also tempt shoppers with freshly made salads, individual cheesecakes and protein bars. Hunts Brothers Pizza and Mehaffie’s Pies have become welcome addition to the market and kids of all ages often linger at the enlarged candy aisle.

The hot deli offers a variety of selections including a special daily offering. Deli manager Kate Ruhenkamp makes sure offerings are listed daily on the market web site. Advance orders can be placed by calling the market at 937-420-3537.

Nearly 30 employees, including Schafer offspring, help make the market run smoothly.

The store is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The deli shuts down one hour before closing.