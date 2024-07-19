Sidney Legion Post 217 falls short against Greenville 3-2

Sidney Post 217’s AJ Griesdorn runs for third as Greenville Post 140’s Zack Fulk throws towards first on Friday at Duke Park in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Brayden Monning, left, and Jerry Anthony, both attempt to grab a throw to second while playing Greenville Post 140 on Friday at Duke Park in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Chase Monnin steps on first to force out Greenville Post 140’s Zack Fulk on Friday at Duke Park in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Brayden Monnin watches a throw from outfield zip past as he runs towards third while playing Greenville Post 140 on Friday at Duke Park in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Zeb Schulze scores Sidney Post 217’s first run of the game against Thunder 18U on Friday at Duke Park in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Brayden Monnin gets in front of a ground ball while playing Thunder 18U on Friday at Duke Park in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Jerry Anthony chases a ground ball while playing Greenville Post 140 on Friday at Duke Park in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s AJ Griesdorn pitches against Greenville Post 140 on Friday at Duke Park in Troy. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TROY — Sidney Post 217 fell to Greenville Post 140 3-2 Friday at Duke Park in Troy in the Region 2 tournament.

Sidney got out to a slow start as the Thunder were able to score two in the top of the first on three singles and a walk issued by pitcher Aj Griesdorn.

Jonny Heitkamp looked to get the offense moving for Post 217 when he was plunked by a pitch to start the bottom of the first, but the next three Sidney batters went down in order.

Griesdorn settled in after his rocky first and traded blows with Greenville for the next few innings, neither team able to get much going at the plate.

Post 217 tried to get the bats going in the bottom of the fourth when Brayden Monnin doubled to left. But the rally was cut short just as quickly as it started when Monnin was thrown out trying to advance to third when a relay throw slipped by the Post 140 cut-off man.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sidney put runners in scoring position on a walk to Colby Monnin and a single by Heitkamp but was again unable to put runs on the board after Hayden Boeckman grounded out to first.

Greenville added another run in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly to left, making it a 3-0 deficit for Post 217 with just two innings to play.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sidney managed a baserunner when Post 140’s pitcher made a throwing error allowing Griesdorn to reach, but yet again no runs came of it.

Jake Felts came in to relieve Griesdorn in the top of the seventh and pitched a quick 1-2-3 inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Bryant Meier led off with a ground out but Zeb Schulze and Colby Monnin walked to put a runner in scoring position.

After a passed ball advanced the runners to second and third, Post 217 notched its first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to deep center off the bat of Heitkamp making the score 3-1.

Sidney scored another run when Boeckman laced a grounder to second that got through his legs and rolled into shallow right, cutting Greenville’s lead to 1 with two outs.

Next up was Brayden Monnin, who hit a grounder to third but reached base when the first baseman was unable to make the catch.

With runners on the corners, down one run with two outs, Griesdorn stepped back to the plate but flew out to center, ending the game 3-2.

“They got us because we couldn’t get the hits,” Sidney head coach Jake Peters said.

Griesdorn ended the game with three earned runs on three walks, six hits and eight strikeouts.

“We’re going to get the bats hot again,” Peters said. “The last time we played Troy we put it to them. I fully expect us to do that again.”

Sidney is back in action on Saturday at 12:30 where they will battle Troy Post 43 in an elimination game at Duke Park in Troy.