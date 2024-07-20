MONDAY
-7:54 a.m.: crash. Christina A. Smith, 35, of Troy, was traveling westbound on West Court Street in the far-left lane. At the green light, Smith traveled forward and Melvin E. Catterson, 63, of Jackson Center, turned left into the intersection and struck Smith.
TUESDAY
-12:53 p.m.: warrant. Mya L. Browing, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
WEDNESDAY
-1:53 a.m.: court summons/citation. Eric D. Sponenberg, 34, of Sidney, was arrested for driving while under the influence.
THURSDAY
-12:57 a.m.: warrant. Stephen M. Hall II, 22, at large, was arrested on a warrant.
-11:50 a.m.: complaint. Kyle J. Sayre, 20, of Sidney, was arrested for menacing.
-7:13 p.m.: warrant. Giovanni E. Ruiu, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
