MONDAY

-7:54 a.m.: crash. Christina A. Smith, 35, of Troy, was traveling westbound on West Court Street in the far-left lane. At the green light, Smith traveled forward and Melvin E. Catterson, 63, of Jackson Center, turned left into the intersection and struck Smith.

TUESDAY

-12:53 p.m.: warrant. Mya L. Browing, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-1:53 a.m.: court summons/citation. Eric D. Sponenberg, 34, of Sidney, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

THURSDAY

-12:57 a.m.: warrant. Stephen M. Hall II, 22, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:50 a.m.: complaint. Kyle J. Sayre, 20, of Sidney, was arrested for menacing.

-7:13 p.m.: warrant. Giovanni E. Ruiu, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Compiled by Anna Edmiston.