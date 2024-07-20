Downtown Sidewalk Sale continues Saturday

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — businesses throughout Sidney are participating in the annual Downtown Sidewalk Sale, which started Friday and continues Saturday.

Asteria Wine Boutique is offering 10 percent off on retail items, 20 percent off cases of wine, and 25 percebt off store merch.

Bob’s Classic Bicycles is be offering a wide variety of specials and deals inside and outside the store.

Furniture Express is be having deals on overstock furniture. They will also be starting there Black Friday in July promotion.

The Peter’s Pence Religious Library has a table set-up inside operating on a donation payment system that includes books, bibles, and other religious items.

Vintage Kitschy will have all items in the store discounted 10 percent, with some being 20 percent off.

Moonflower Effect has crystal towers and palm stones buy five get one free, body butters and shampoo/conditioner bars buy three, get one free, and 25 percent off large diffusers, essential oils, shirts, and pants. It also has the Salt Room available for $18 a session. Free plants are offered with any $30 purchase.

Ron and Nitas has deals on numerous shoes, like Keds Shoes 20 percent off as marked price and 20 percent off sandals. It also has 20 percent off Carhartt Shorts, short sleeved shirts, and summer work hats, and scrubs $5 a piece. The store has various deals on other clothing items as well like socks and workout shirts.

Samozrejme, a toy shop, is having a semi-annual clearance sale table inside the store.

The Shelby County Historical Society is having a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items the society is selling include office equipment, historic documents, and more.

Simply Cozy will have 10 percent off all tops and 30 percent off all shorts. Candles are $12 each. A purchase of $50 or more qualifies for a free hair accessory.