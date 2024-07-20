Out of the past: July 20

125 Years

July 20, 1899

Kerr Carey has a new way to lead cows. Last evening he tied a rope fastened to the horns of one and attached the other end of the rope to the rear upright of his bicycle. The cow lead very well for some distance. All at once there was a sudden jerk, the wheel went to the rear, Carey to the front, the cow having started on a run down the road. It is not likely Kerr will resort to the new mode of leading cows to pasture soon again.

——-

Wagner’s arcade, Sidney, Ohio, Grocery Department: Levering Coffee, 9 cents per pound. Good rice, 3 pounds for 10 cents. 3 pound can full of packed tomatoes, 7 ½ cents per can. Old style space Scalping Knife Tobacco, 10 cents large cut. – Advertisement.

100 Years

July 20, 1924

Acting under the request of Governor Donahey, Mayor Bland has called a meeting of clergymen, the heads of the fraternal and civic organizations to be held at the Wagner House this evening to form an organization to extend relief to the tornado devastated area of northern Ohio. The quota for Sidney is $900.

——-

An account of the departure from our city of the local company boys for their annual training camp, Prof. Worrell has given a military flavor to the selections for the band concert program for next Thursday including the “Light Cavalry” overture and “The Death of Custer.”

75 Years

July 20, 1949

The tournament fortunes of the local American Legion Junior nine rocketed today like an express elevator in the Empire State building, after in subjected Minster to a terrific 14-5 thumping in a district showdown at Fort Loramie this week.

——-

John Henry Koverman – if he could come back to earth today – would scarcely recognize the five acre plot of land which borders Lake Loramie, once a part of his rich farm acres. Although it was always a favorite fishing spot since more than a century ago with the succession of Koverman boys, it has been only within recent years under the direction of Mr. and Mrs. William Koverman and now their son Richard that Koverman’s landing has been developed into an outstanding resort.

50 Years

July 20, 1974

Wilbur Collins, 59, a Sidney resident, is an expert at “cranking.” The term describes the old art of shaping tobacco into cigarette. In these days of inflation, a smoker cannot beat the price of 15 cents a pack. That’s what it ends up costing Collins after his work is done. Collins, a familiar face around Sidney’s court square, said he has been rolling his own cigarettes since he was eight or nine years old.

——-

ANNA – Loren Zimpher has spent 450 hours on the Japanese battleship, Yamoto, the largest of any in the Pacific. He estimates he will spend another 1,500 to 2,000 hours before she is finished. His nine food, eight inch model will become fully operational, he hopes.

25 Years

July 20, 1999

PHOTO – The story of Mother Goose and the Brothers Grimm will visit the Cameo Theatre Friday and Saturday when the production of “Mother Goose Inc.” is performed by the youth of the community. The play is being sponsored by the Sock and Buskin Community Theatre and directed by Sally Kilburn and Becca Kilburn. The performers in the play range from 5 to 15 years old. The members of the case have also helped with costume design, set design and the music. The Three Little Pigs, played by Alex Windel, 6, daughter of Cindy and Mark Wendel, Sidney; Katie Steenrod, 8, daughter of Sarah and Rick Steenrod, Sidney; and Olivia Wright, DeGraff, talk about Mother Goode during the performance.

——-

PHOTO – The Rev. Gerald “Jerry” Bensman looks right at home on the steps of Holy Angels Catholic Church. He assumed pastorate of the local church July 6, replacing the Rev. Glen Perin, who has retired. Bensman formerly headed Sacred Heart Catholic Church in nearby McCartyville.

