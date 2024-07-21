Ball sentenced on three counts of sexual imposition

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Municipal Court sentenced David Ball, 60, of Jackson Center, to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail and a $450 fine on three counts of sexual imposition, a first degree misdemeanor.

Additionally, Ball must continue and complete counseling as recommended, undergo a sex offender evaluation and follow all recommendations, and must register as a Tier I sex offender.

Ball was indicted on 20 counts of sexual imposition, for sexual contact with a teenage girl, after a previous conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The previous conviction was in 1999, when Ball was 36 years old, for sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

Seventeen counts were dismissed.