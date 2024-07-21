By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board held a brief joint session with the Junior Fair Board at a meeting on July 17.

Senior Fair Board President Scott Bertsch said there was still a lot to do to be ready for Fair, which opens on Sunday, but that everything was in good shape to be ready on time, it was just the normal rush at the end.

After both Junior and Senior Fair Board members introduced themselves, Sheriff James Frye spoke with the Junior Fair Board members. Frye told the youth that “at any time all of us are vulnerable,” referring to cell phones.

He spoke with the youth about being careful of scams and sharing photos. Frye also reminded the youth board members that their parents have invested in building a foundation to help them be on the right path.

Frye ended by saying, “Have a great Fair week and enjoy yourself.”

Derek McCracken, chair of the Livestock Complex committee, gave an update on the project. McCracken said the current barn was built in the 1940s, and is at the end of its life and functionality. He said the plan is to start construction on the new building after the 2025 Fair and for it to be completed before the 2026 Fair. More information is available at www.scflivestockcomplex.org.

The next fair board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the secretary’s office.