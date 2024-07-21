Photos: Rabbits, modeling and more at the fair

Fair Judge Jane Allen, left, of Leesburg, asks Olivia Seger, of Fort Loramie, questions during rabbit showmanship on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Isaac Seger, of Fort Loramie, competes in the feeder calf open show on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Cora Holthaus, of Fort Loramie, competes in the intermediate level of the Jr. Fair Modeling contest on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ava Boerger, of Fort Loramie, competes in the junior level of the Jr. Fair Modeling contest on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Brinley Helman, left, of Anna, takes an autographed book from children’s author, Shannon Anderson, of Lafayette, Ind., who gave a presentation on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair. Anderson was hosted by the Shelby County Libraries. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lucas Evers, of New Bremen, shows a breeding heifer on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Boy Scouts, left to right, Aiden Burden, Ben Arcikaukus, Sandy Lee and Vera Kelly raise the American flag on Sunday to officially open the 184th Shelby County Fair. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

