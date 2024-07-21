Shelby County Fair opens for 164th year

Boy Scouts, left to right, Aiden Burden, Ben Arcikaukus, Sandy Lee and Vera Kelly raise the American flag on Sunday to officially open the 184th Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The 164th Shelby County Fair opened on Sunday with the Houston High School Wildcat Marching Band playing the National Anthem, led by Emily Barga, and Scout Troops 97, 5097 and 95 raising the American flag.

County Commissioners Bob Guillozet and Julie Ehemann were in attendance, along with Leah Schuhart, the 2024 Ohio Fairs’ Queen from Muskingum County.

Fair Board president Scott Bertsch welcomed everyone to the Fair. Next Ehemann welcomed everyone on behalf of the County Commissioners and said she was “looking forward to a wonderful week.”

Schuhart had the opportunity to welcome everyone and told the participants.

“You worked hard. Good luck and congratulations on a year of hard work,” Schuhart said.

Bertsch said this year’s Fair is dedicated to Chuck Craynon, also known as “The Iceman.” Craynon started selling ice at the Fair with the Scouts many years ago and passed away earlier this year. Bertsch said Craynon was a dedicated servant to the city, and a great role model who was always available when someone needed him.

Next the Hall of Fame members were introduced. First were Curt and Sandy Wells of Wells Brothers. The Wells have been involved in many projects at the Fair, with fundraising as well as construction.

Johnny Regula was the next to be recognized, although he was not in attendance and will be further recognized during the Junior Fair auctions on Friday and Saturday. Regula is the Shelby County Fair auctioneer, and is the auctioneer at 50 out of 88 counties in Ohio.

The Houston Band ended with the School Fight Song.