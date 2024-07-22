Shelby County Fair queen, king crowned

Shelby County Jr. Fair King Jared Barker, left, of Fort Loramie, and Shelby County Jr. Fair Queen Alexandria Gaerke, of Russia, were crowned on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

By Kathy Leese

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The entertainment tent at the Shelby County Fair was packed as the 2024 Junior Fair King and Queen were crowned during Sunday’s competition, which saw a former Little Miss Shelby County Fair named as the Junior Fair Queen.

Alexandria Gaerke, the daughter of Jason and Judie Gaerke of Russia, was crowned the 2024 Junior Fair Queen. She was onc crowned the Little Miss Shelby County Fair and is excited now find herself once again serving as royalty after being crowned Sunday.

Gaerke, who received a crown, sash and bouquet said she was very surprised.

“I’m really excited,” Gaerke said. “My mom’s a huge part of the Fair.”

Gaerke said she hopes to compete at the Ohio State Fair for the title of queen at the state level.

Gaerke is a 2024 Russia High School graduate and graduated from Edison Community College with an Associate’s of Science degree. She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in nutrition and dietetics. She hopes to become a clinical herbalist and practice naturopathic medicine.

She is a 13-year member of the Russia Livestock 4-H Club and has served in several officer positions. She is also a four-year Shelby County Junior Fair Board member and has served on the Executive Committee. Additionally, while in high school, she was involved in Science Olympiad, track, swimming, Pep Band, LEAD Russia, cheerleading and drama.

During the question and answer portion of the competition, Gaerke was asked about what bothers her most about the world right now. She responded, “what bothers me the most is people’s indifference to each other. People need to be more observant to others’ needs.”

Jared Baker, the son of Jack and Annette Baker of Fort Loramie, was crowned the 2024 Shelby County Junior Fair King. Following his coronation, Baker said, “I was definitely surprised. I want to thank everybody, all my advisors, everybody that got me in this position.”

Baker will be a senior at Fort Loramie High School this fall. Jared is a 10-year member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club and is a third year member of the Shelby County Junior Fair Board. His favorite project has been market lambs for the fair. In addition to his work with the fair, Jared belongs to Boy Scout Troop 355 and received his Eagle Scout award. In school, Jared is a part of Mathletics Club, tutoring other students in math. He is also involved in several volunteer and community service projects.

During the question and answer session, Jared was asked what place he would like to visit and why. He responded he wanted to visit Hawaii because he “wants to be a marine veterinarian.”

First runner up for queen was Madison Kipp, the daughter of Jeremy and Kara Kipp of Anna. Kipp will be a senior at Anna High School this fall. She is a 4-H camp counselor and a member of the Shelby County Junior Fair Board. She has shown various animals at the fair, but especially enjoys showing goats. She is employed at Elmwood Assisted Living Community and completed her State Tested Nursing Assistant license.

First runner up for king was Levi Delaet, the son of Chad and Ann Delaet of Russia. He graduated earlier this spring from Russia High School and Upper Valley Career Center. He is currently employed as an Ag Mechanic at Puthoff Brothers Ag Repair in Versailles. Delaet also raises groups of cross calves on the family farm. He is preparing to build a calf barn to expand the family farming operation. He is a member of Russia Livestock 4-H Club and is treasurer for the organization. He is showing a dairy steer at this year’s fair. This is his fifth year to show a steer. He is also a member of the Shelby County Junior Fair Board. He enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Second runner up for queen was Courtney Copeland, the daughter of Mike and Becky Copeland. She will be a senior at Jackson Center High School this fall. She is a member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America where she has held several offices. Over the past seven years, she has shown market hogs, breeding and market rabbits, market turkeys, breeding sheep and horticulture projects. She oversees her family’s sheep farm social media accounts. In school, she serves on Student Council, Drama Club, Academia and FCCLA. She is also known for her chocolate chip cookies.

Second runner up for king was Dylan Schaffer, the son of Jason and Beth Schaffer of Houston. He will be a senior at Houston High School this fall. He has been in 4-H for 10 years and is a member of Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club, where he serves as vice-president and has shown rabbits. He is also a member of Houston FFA, having shown ducks. In school, he is involved in Cross Country, Drama Club, National Honor Society and Spanish Club. He is also involved in FCCLA and created the Wildcat Service Club.

Chosen as Miss Congeniality was Madison Kipp and Mr. Congeniality was Jared Baker.

Others competing for the title of Junior Fair Queen and King were Madison Pleiman, the daughter of Matt and Nicole Pleiman of Fort Loramie. Pleiman will be a junior at Fort Loramie High School. She is a member of the Shelby County Junior Fair Board. She is a member of the Fort Loramie 4-H Club where she serves as treasurer. She is also a member of the Fort Loramie FFA, where she serves as vice president. She raises breeding and market rabbits and now raises cavies. She also enjoys helping in her community.

Grace Poeppelman was also a contestant for queen. She is the daughter of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman of Russia. Poellelman will be a senior this fall at Russia High School. She is a member of Russia Livestock 4-H Club and the Shelby County Junior Fair Board. She has been showing market steers for nine years. In school, she is involved in Russia Girls Golf and National Honor Society. She also enjoys reading and painting.

Elizabeth Low was also a contestant for queen. She is the daughter of Matt and Karri Low of Houston. She graduated this spring from Houston High School and will attend Edison State Community College to finish her associate’s degree in agriculture. She is employed at Ticon Paving. Low has served as president of her 4-H club and has been involved with the Shelby County Fair. She has also participated at the Ohio State Fair. She has completed a number of projects over the years including horses, goats, painting, pistol and archery. She has shown her horses at the Ohio Ranch Horse Shows and the Midwest Ranch Classic in Indiana.

Liliana Phillips, who was another candidate for queen, is the daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips of Shelby County, is a graduate of Fairlawn High School and will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in agricultural communications. Phillips has been a 10 year 4-H member and has shown market chickens, goats and other pre-fair projects. This year, Liliana was elected as the Shelby County Junior Fair Board President. She is also involved with 4-H Camp. In school, she is a member of National Honor Society, Cheer, Fairlawn FFA, FCCLA and Ohio Model United Nations.

Also competing for queen was Lauren Moore, the daughter of Jeremy and Julia Moore of Fort Loramie. She will be a senior at Fort Loramie High School this fall. She has been a member of 4-H for nine years and has shown market chickens, hogs, egg layers and market rabbits. She is employed as a lifeguard at New Bremen Pool and babysits. At school, Moore is involved in Cross Country, Track, Band, Spanish Club, History Club and Yearbook.

Other king candidates included Russell Hoying, the son of Greg and Amy Hoying of Anna. He is a graduate of Anna High School and Upper Valley Career Center in the Ag and Power program. Hoying plans to continue working for Hoying Dairy Farm. He has received his State FFA Degree, held the office of Sentinel and is a two time winner of the Achiever’s Award. He is also a member of FFA. He purchased his first tractor, stripped it down, restored it and painted it. He has won several awards for garden tractor pulling.

During an intermission in the program, four winners of a 4-H Community Foundation Scholarship were announced. The winners were drawn from a hat and include Avery Shoffner, Luke Homan, Alexandria Gaerke and Elizabeth Low. Those who will be juniors this fall were encouraged to fill out an application for next year’s scholarship awards.

Also honored during the evening was Karri Low, who will be inducted into the Shelby County Fair 4-H Hall of Fame. Bill Clark presented the award, describing Low as being a team player, organized and someone who is community service oriented. She is also a 4-H advisor. She will be leaving her duties to pursue other interests. After receiving her award, Low thanked the crowd and added, “thank you for sharing your kids with me.”

The Shelby County Outstanding 4-H Awards were also given to the following including Whitney Tinnerman, Liliana Phillips, Elizabeth Low, Makenna Snider and Alexandria Gaerke.