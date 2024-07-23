SIDNEY — Sidney City Council met on Monday night and presented the Lifesaver Award, and residents voiced concerns about the Mill Creek subdivision.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Lifesaver Award is an award that is typically given to police and fire department members who have displayed courage and bravery when saving lives.

On Monday night, this award was given to Justin and Julia Smith, two teenagers who attend Fairlawn High School. In school, they were taught CPR and put those lessons to use when their father, Robert, went into cardiac arrest. Their snap into action helped save their father, and the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services felt they needed to be celebrated for their heroism in a time of distress.

The council also passed an ordinance that will permit the Civil War Living History reenactment to use firearms and not be subjected to the noise ordinance in Tawawa Park for the duration of the event, which is scheduled for late September.

The two ordinances brought up in last meeting’s discussions that had to do with charging Sidney citizens whose property didn’t meet city standards with the money it cost to meet those qualifications were also passed.

A few members of the community came to discuss their feelings about the rezoning and development of the 20 lots on the Mill Creek subdivision. There were many concerns about the changes that would come along with developing of this area. Concerns of noise, traffic pollution and more were all discussed by different community members.

The meeting concluded after a few comments from council members, including the mention that Spruce Street should be paved this week.