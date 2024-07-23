Sidney Civic Band to present its final concert of summer Friday

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will return at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Courthouse Square for its last concert of the summer. The concert is titled “Crooners.”

Conductor Kathy McIntosh will kick off the program with “Salute to Old Blue Eyes,” a medley of hits by Frank Sinatra. The concert will include tunes made famous by vocalists who sang the music of the Great American Songbook like Johnny Mercer, Bing Crosby, and Tony Bennett, as well as pop singers like Barry Manilow and BJ Thomas.

Joining the band will be two homegrown “crooners” – vocalists Bill Zimmerman Jr. and Makenna Cabe Russell. Both will sing songs penned by George and Ira Gershwin.

Zimmerman is a 1997 Lehman Catholic graduate who excelled on the football field as well as the stage. A graduate of Ball State University and Ohio Northern Law School, he is a partner in the law firm of Hegemann and Zimmerman. His theatrical credits include college and summer stock and he has directed ten musicals at his Alma Mater where he is also an assistant football coach. Zimmerman and his wife Tricia live in Sidney with their three daughters.

Russell is a 2014 graduate of Lehman Catholic where she was active in band, show choir, and musicals. After graduating from BYU, she returned to Sidney and has performed at the Historic Sidney Theatre and as a featured vocalist with the Swing Era Band. She teaches vocal lessons and serves as a vocal coach for Lehman musicals. Russell lives in Sidney with her husband Parker and infant son Ronnie.

Also featured during the concert will be saxophonist Shogo Nakayama on the Louie Armstrong hit “What a Wonderful World” as well as Erik and Stephanie Strope who will play steel pans on the Harry Belafonte tune “Jump in the Line.”

As always, there will be a Spot pie drawing. Audiences are reminded to bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.