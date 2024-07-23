Five grand champions take the cake at Shelby County Fair bake-off

On behalf of Detailed Machining John Bertsch, left, purchased Laura Schulze’s grand champion cake on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale. On behalf of Detailed Machining John Bertsch, left, purchased Laura Schulze’s grand champion cake on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News On behalf of Detailed Machining John Bertsch, far left, and Sara Bertsch, far right, purchased Sandy Pence’s grand champion pie on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sandy Pence, second from left, sold her grand champion cookies to Shelby County Commissioner candidate Bruce Metz, left to right, commissioners Julie Ehemann and Bob Guillozet on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News On behalf of Sidney Auto Tech Michael Ginn, left, purchased Connie Snapp’s grand champion candy on Sunday at the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dick Barhorst, right, of New Port, auctions off a cake held by Richard Bruns, of Houston, on Sunday, during the Shelby County Fair Bake Sale. This is Barhorst’s 50th year working as an auctioneer at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Five grand champions were named at the Shelby County Fair’s baked goods auction on Sunday.

The overall grand champion was the White Raspberry Almond Cake made by Laura Schulze; it was enterted in white cake with specialty filling, and frosting choice category. The cake sold for $375.

Other grand champions were Pumpkin Pie made by Sandy Pence ($425), Caramels made by Connie Snapp ($425), Apple Pecan Cinnamon Rolls made by Laura Schulze ($525), and Chewy Ginger Sandwich Cookies made by Sandy Pence ($500).

Other baked goods were:

Coconut Cookies by Jill Smith. Place first in the coconut cookie category ($150)

Homemade White Bread by Maddie Martin. Placed first in the loaf of bread, traditional-white category ($50)

Homemade Noodles by Tina Ike. Placed first in the homemade noodles category ($50)

Cheese and Chive Biscuits by Judy Briggs. Placed first in the creative biscuits category ($50)

Key Lime Angel Food Cake by Kenzie Notestine. Place first in the cakes- creators choice category ($300)

Brown Sugar Blueberry Coffee Cake by Teresa Esser. Place first in the coffee category ($120)

Buttermilk Caramel Apple Muffins by Jennifer Knouff. Place first in the creative muffins category ($100)

No Chill Sugar Cookies by Vicki Kipker. . Place first in the sugar cookie category ($110)

Chocolate Oreo Cake by Katelynn Garber. Placed first in the category chocolate cake with specialty filling with frosting choice ($230)

Cornbread by Connie Snapp. Place first in the cornbread category ($50)

Pecan Rolls by Lindsey Alexander. Placed second in the tea ring or 6 yeast roll category ($150)

Whole Wheat Bread by Virginia Shaw. Placed first in the loaf of bread, traditional-whole wheat category ($50)

Buckeyes by Sandy Pence. Place first in the homemade candy, buckeye category ($60)

No Bake Salted Butterscotch Caramel Cookies by Vicki Kipker. Place first in the butterscotch cookie category ($200)

Sweet Buttermilk Biscuits by Barb Gaier. Placed first in the traditional biscuits category ($50)

Perfect Chocolate Cake by Marcia Davis. Placed first in the chocolate cake with chocolate frosting category ($160)

Hardtack Candy, apple flavor by Connie Snapp. Place first in the homemade candy, hardtack category ($80)

Strawberry Rubarb Pie by Connie Snapp. Place first in the strawberry- rhubarb pie category ($100)

Peach Pie by Laura Schulze. Place first in the peach pie category ($250)

Brown Butter Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies by Sandy Pence. Place first in the chocolate chip cookie category ($160)

White Chocolate Maplenut Fudge by Connie Snapp ($50)

Peanut Butter Cookies by Teresa Esser. Place first in the peanut butter cookie category ($100)

Pecan Pie by Sandy Pence. Place first in the pecan pie category ($250)

Carrot Cake by Marcia Davis. Placed first in the carrot cake- no cream cheese category ($130)

Glazed Lemon Cookies by Sandy Pence. Place first in the lemon cookie category ($50)

Peanut Butter Fudge by Connie Snapp. Place first in the homemade candy, peanut butter fudge category ($50)

Old Fashion Peanut Brittle by Amanda Hoying. Place first in the homemade candy, peanut brittle category ($50)

Oatmeal Fudge Bars by Teresa Esser. Place first in the homemade cookie- bars category ($60)

Hand-picked Berry Pie by Tina Ike. Place first in the creative berry pie category ($130)

Zucchini Bread by Will Rethman. Place first in the traditional zucchini bread category ($500)

Oatmeal Sliders by Marcia Davis. Place first in the oatmeal cookie category ($50)

Lemon Blueberry Crumb Muffins with a Lemon Glaze by Teresa Esser. Place first in the blueberry muffins category ($110)

Snickerdoodle Cookies by Marie Carity. Place first in the cinnamon cookie category ($110)

Apple Pie by Tina Ike. Place first in the traditional crust apple pie category ($110)

Linna Everest won in the Clover Buds (kids-12 years old) category, and in the Junior Baker (13-17 years old) category Kayla Wiley won. The Clover Buds were tasked with making a dozen of their favorite cookies. The 13-17 year old category were asked to bake and decorate a cake. Each child was presented with a plaque.

The money raise at the auction went to the baker with the exception of 5 percent that was kept by the fairgrounds. This was 80-year-old auctioneer Dick Barhorst’s 50th year of conducting the bake auction.