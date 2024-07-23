Five grand champions take the cake at Shelby County Fair bake-off

SIDNEY — Five grand champions were named at the Shelby County Fair’s baked goods auction on Sunday.
The overall grand champion was the White Raspberry Almond Cake made by Laura Schulze; it was enterted in white cake with specialty filling, and frosting choice category. The cake sold for $375.
Other grand champions were Pumpkin Pie made by Sandy Pence ($425), Caramels made by Connie Snapp ($425), Apple Pecan Cinnamon Rolls made by Laura Schulze ($525), and Chewy Ginger Sandwich Cookies made by Sandy Pence ($500).
Other baked goods were:
Coconut Cookies by Jill Smith. Place first in the coconut cookie category ($150)
Homemade White Bread by Maddie Martin. Placed first in the loaf of bread, traditional-white category ($50)
Homemade Noodles by Tina Ike. Placed first in the homemade noodles category ($50)
Cheese and Chive Biscuits by Judy Briggs. Placed first in the creative biscuits category ($50)
Key Lime Angel Food Cake by Kenzie Notestine. Place first in the cakes- creators choice category ($300)
Brown Sugar Blueberry Coffee Cake by Teresa Esser. Place first in the coffee category ($120)
Buttermilk Caramel Apple Muffins by Jennifer Knouff. Place first in the creative muffins category ($100)
No Chill Sugar Cookies by Vicki Kipker. . Place first in the sugar cookie category ($110)
Chocolate Oreo Cake by Katelynn Garber. Placed first in the category chocolate cake with specialty filling with frosting choice ($230)
Cornbread by Connie Snapp. Place first in the cornbread category ($50)
Pecan Rolls by Lindsey Alexander. Placed second in the tea ring or 6 yeast roll category ($150)
Whole Wheat Bread by Virginia Shaw. Placed first in the loaf of bread, traditional-whole wheat category ($50)
Buckeyes by Sandy Pence. Place first in the homemade candy, buckeye category ($60)
No Bake Salted Butterscotch Caramel Cookies by Vicki Kipker. Place first in the butterscotch cookie category ($200)
Sweet Buttermilk Biscuits by Barb Gaier. Placed first in the traditional biscuits category ($50)
Perfect Chocolate Cake by Marcia Davis. Placed first in the chocolate cake with chocolate frosting category ($160)
Hardtack Candy, apple flavor by Connie Snapp. Place first in the homemade candy, hardtack category ($80)
Strawberry Rubarb Pie by Connie Snapp. Place first in the strawberry- rhubarb pie category ($100)
Peach Pie by Laura Schulze. Place first in the peach pie category ($250)
Brown Butter Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies by Sandy Pence. Place first in the chocolate chip cookie category ($160)
White Chocolate Maplenut Fudge by Connie Snapp ($50)
Peanut Butter Cookies by Teresa Esser. Place first in the peanut butter cookie category ($100)
Pecan Pie by Sandy Pence. Place first in the pecan pie category ($250)
Carrot Cake by Marcia Davis. Placed first in the carrot cake- no cream cheese category ($130)
Glazed Lemon Cookies by Sandy Pence. Place first in the lemon cookie category ($50)
Peanut Butter Fudge by Connie Snapp. Place first in the homemade candy, peanut butter fudge category ($50)
Old Fashion Peanut Brittle by Amanda Hoying. Place first in the homemade candy, peanut brittle category ($50)
Oatmeal Fudge Bars by Teresa Esser. Place first in the homemade cookie- bars category ($60)
Hand-picked Berry Pie by Tina Ike. Place first in the creative berry pie category ($130)
Zucchini Bread by Will Rethman. Place first in the traditional zucchini bread category ($500)
Oatmeal Sliders by Marcia Davis. Place first in the oatmeal cookie category ($50)
Lemon Blueberry Crumb Muffins with a Lemon Glaze by Teresa Esser. Place first in the blueberry muffins category ($110)
Snickerdoodle Cookies by Marie Carity. Place first in the cinnamon cookie category ($110)
Apple Pie by Tina Ike. Place first in the traditional crust apple pie category ($110)
Linna Everest won in the Clover Buds (kids-12 years old) category, and in the Junior Baker (13-17 years old) category Kayla Wiley won. The Clover Buds were tasked with making a dozen of their favorite cookies. The 13-17 year old category were asked to bake and decorate a cake. Each child was presented with a plaque.
The money raise at the auction went to the baker with the exception of 5 percent that was kept by the fairgrounds. This was 80-year-old auctioneer Dick Barhorst’s 50th year of conducting the bake auction.