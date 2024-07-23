Land Bank discusses Wagner Building demolition

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed properties and the Wagner Building demolition, at a meeting on July 16.

According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the Land Bank has acquired a total of 123 units, of which 80 units have been demolished, and 78 units have been disposed of using various means.

There are nine residential properties currently in foreclosure. Three properties are to be demolished, all of which should be covered under the 2024 Housing Grant. One new property (lot only) was acquired during the month.

Demolition on the Wagner Building is complete. Phase II testing, required by the EPA, is completed and the Land Bank is waiting for the test results. All fencing, trees and bushes will be removed and property will be graded and seeded. The Land Bank has not received the final billing from CSX, but anticipates receiving a partial refund.

Grant requests for the 2024-2025 Housing grant of $436,000 and a brownfield grant for just under $1,000,000 are both still in the review process. Once the grant requests are approved, the Land Bank will send out demolition bids for several properties. A second reimbursement request of $24,612.50 on the Wagner building was submitted.

The Land Bank has identified some available properties for builds and will continue to research this proposal. They also continue to work with the Ohio Land Bank Association to locate additional funding.

Treasurer Todd Lotz reported the current balance for the Land Bank is $511,049.44, which includes a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners for $200,000.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Commissioners’ meeting room.