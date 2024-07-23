Sidney Elks to host blood drive on Thursday

SIDNEY — Blood supply is lower in the summer, and donors are encouraged by Solvita to donate at the Sidney Elks community blood drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. The Elks is located at 221 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.