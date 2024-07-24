Out of the past: July 24

125 Years

July 24, 1899

Mrs. Thomas Emley this morning received a letter from her husband dated Anvil City, Alaska, June 30. He says their party, which included George Kraft, John Berkshire and Mr. Emley, of this city, arrived safe. He says they have all been out prospecting and have staked off claims but of course have not as yet had time to learn what they may develop. This is new gold territory and some claims he says are paying as high as $500 a day. Prospectors are arriving every day and by fall he estimates that the city will have a population of 6,000 people.

——-

For Elderly, Feeble people Rem’s Royal Oporto Port wine is a delightful, mild, stimulating tonic. Large bottles 50 cents. At Shine’s. Advertising

100 Years

July 24, 1924

Saturday will be Tag Day in Sidney and a bevy of girls will sell tags and no one will be missed, for more than a hundred willing workers have received instructions for Tag Day. The enthusiasm is displayed assures the success of the drive to raise Shelby County’s quota for the relief of want and suffering in the tornado stricken city of Lorain.

——-

The restaurant and café of William Bauer at the corner of Poplar street and West avenue was broken into and burglarized sometime Wednesday night. Mr. Bauer reports that about 2,000 cigars of various brands were carried away.

75 Years

July 24, 1949

The piloting ability of two Sidney brothers was credited today with saving their lives when the plane in which they were riding crash landed in a field south of Sidney. Robert and Edward Willman, New street, had taken off in Roberts light plane from Sidney airport a short time before the motor failed. They were forced to crash land between route 25 and the Baltimore and Ohio railroad.

——-

The tournament forays of Sidney’s gallant band of American Legion baseballers were a matter of final records today, after the locals dropped a heart breaking 1-0 verdict to Lima in a concluding showdown for the district Laurel Sprig on Fort Loramie’s lot last week.

50 Years

July 24, 1974

All 18 guns stolen from the J and L Rod and Gun Store on W. Poplar Street this week were recovered by the Sidney Police. A total of eight handguns, five rifles and five shotguns were stolen.

——-

David Rees, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Rees, owners of the Sidney News Stand, is no operating his shoe shine business in the back of the news stand. Equipment for the shoe stand came from the old stand located for many years on the corner of Ohio Avenue and Poplar Street. First own by Punk Miller, the stand then was sold to Jack Cruz and was eventually bought by the Rees family.

25 Years

July 24, 1999

SAN FRANCISCO – A scientist whose 1992 study linking high voltage power lines to cancer contributed to public fears was found to have faked his data and has left the Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory. Richard P. Liburdy had claimed to have found a link between the electromagnetic fields around power lines and certain cellular changes in the body.

After a whistle-blower complained, the Federal Office of Research Integrity investigated and concluded that Liburdy had committed scientific misconduct by tossing out data that didn’t support his conclusions.

——-

WASHINGTON – Almost one-third of Americans, anticipating problems from the Y2K computer bug, plan to stock up on food, water and other supplies, and one-quarter of the population will take extra money out of the bank. Sixty-six percent of Americans expect only minor problems when computer programs try to deal with the new millennium, but many are playing it safe.

