Photos: Grand champion dairy feeder and more at the fair

Drew Bornhorst, right, of Fort Loramie, won grand champion dairy feeder at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Ryann Bornhorst. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Karinne Buehler, left, of Botkins, won reserve grand champion pen of fryers, chickens at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Alanna Buehler. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lydia Gehret, right, of Fort Loramie, won reserve grand champion dairy feeder at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister Eliza Gehret. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Wyatt Howell, of Anna, competes in hog showmanship at the fair on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Cooking ribeyes at the fair beef cookout are, left to right, Shelby Gibbs, of Jackson Center, Roger Bender, of Fort Loramie, and Woody Joslin, of Maplewood. The cookout was held on Tuesday by the Shelby County Beef and Dairy Association. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Kelsey Ferguson, of Sidney, won Outstanding of the Day and Top 10 in photography at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

