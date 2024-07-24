Photos: Poultry at the fair and more

Rose Holthaus, of McCartyville, cleans her meat pen of chickens before showing them at the fair on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Amanda Roush, of Sidney, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier in photography at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Eliza Gehret, of Fort Loramie, talks to a cow as she shows it at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Gianna Schulze, of Russia, won chicken Skillathon Test and beginner class at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Amanda Roush, of Sidney, won Outstanding of the Day, State Fair Qualifier and Natural Resource and Wildlife Best of Class - Insect Adventure 2 at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Amanda Roush, of Sidney, won Petty Tune Food and Nutrition Award for Take a Break for Breakfast - Senior at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rose Holthaus, of McCartyville, cleans her meat pen of chickens before showing them at the fair on Wednesday.

Amanda Roush, of Sidney, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier in photography at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Eliza Gehret, of Fort Loramie, talks to a cow as she shows it at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday.

Gianna Schulze, of Russia, won chicken Skillathon Test and beginner class at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Amanda Roush, of Sidney, won Outstanding of the Day, State Fair Qualifier and Natural Resource and Wildlife Best of Class – Insect Adventure 2 at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Amanda Roush, of Sidney, won Petty Tune Food and Nutrition Award for Take a Break for Breakfast – Senior at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.