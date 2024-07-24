Senior Day celebrated at Shelby County Fair

Marvel, left, and Orrin Tucker, both of Sidney, were declared the longest married couple at the Shelby County Fair during senior day on Monday. The Tucker’s have been married for 64 years. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ruth Weber, 96, of Sidney, was declared the oldest lady on Monday at the Shelby County Fair during senior day. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Kelly Branscum, 95, of Sidney, was declared the oldest man on Monday at the Shelby County Fair during senior day. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The Senior Center Singers perform on Monday at the Shelby County Fair during senior day. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The 2024 Shelby County Fair celebrated seniors on Tuesday with bingo, The Senior Center Singers, giveaways, lunch and more.

The Senior Fair Board awarded plaques to the oldest man, oldest woman and longest married couple in attendance.

The Oldest Gentleman was 95 year old Kelly Branscum. Branscum was at the Fair with his daughter Linda Smith. Smith said her father was the youngest of 12 children and the only one still living. She said, “He has lived a long and happy life” and said his children and grandchildren still gather to spend time with him.

The Most Mature Lady — Senior Center Executive Director Rachel Hale says she does not like to call anyone an “old lady’ — was 96-year-old Ruth Weber. Weber contributes her long life to being a farmer’s wife and exercise at the Senior Center, where she has been a member for about 20 years. She has nine children, eight of whom are still alive and live locally.

Orrin and Marvel Tucker were the longest married couple, having celebrated their 64th anniversary. When asked about how they have stayed happily married for such a long time, Marvel said, “He’s always right, that’s how we made it 64 years.”

Many booths were represented and sponsored gifts for the door prizes. Booths included: Catholic Social Services in the Miami Valley, Wilson Health, Momentous Health Care, Fair Haven, Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Landings, Durnell Maier Law, Affinity Hospice and Palliative Care, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Senior Mark, and the Senior Center of Sidney- Shelby County.

“This was a fantastic day, well attended and we could not do this without the Fair Board and sponsors,” Hale said.