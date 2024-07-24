Sentences issued for various counts in Shelby County Common Pleas Court

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drugs and violation of community control sanctions, among other charges.

Benjamin C. Barger, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue his community control sanctions after violation of the terms and conditions. Additionally, Barger must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and he must serve 15 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release. Barger was convicted on one count attempted harassment with bodily substance, a fourth degree felony, for spitting on someone in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office while knowing he had Hepatitis C.

Luther O. Keith, 49, of Wapakoneta, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Keith must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points. Keith was indicted on one count illegal cultivation of marijuana, a fifth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cultivating marijuana in an amount between 200 grams and 1000 grams and equipment and paraphernalia used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing marijuana. Two counts were dismissed.

David J. Gaier, 46, of Piqua, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with six days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony. Gaier was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a magnetic box, syringes, pipe, scale and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs. One count was dismissed.

Jordan J. Warner, 38, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to three concurrent 11 month sentences in prison, plus one 11 month sentence to run consecutive, with 132 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count attempted failure to appear, a fifth degree felony. Warner was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, a fentanyl related compound, metal and glass pipes, bindle, multiple syringes, baggies, containers for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs, and for failure to report to a suppression hearing case in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court. One count was dismissed.

Christina M. Corneluis, aka Christian M. Cornelius, 39, of Columbus, was sentenced to five years community control, with 10 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Corneluis must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling, and after completion of the CBCF, must successfully complete a recovery home. Corneluis was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, baggies and containers used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine. One count was dismissed.

Lance E. Griffin, 44, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years community control to be transferred to Kentucky, with one day of jail credit granted, on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Griffin must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and must obtain and maintain employment. Griffin was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for hashish and containers used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing hashish. One count was dismissed.

Keianna A. Williams, 30, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years community control, with 82 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Williams must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling, and after completion of the CBCF must successfully complete a Sober Living Facility. Williams was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a magnetic box, syringes, pipe, scales and baggies. One count was dismissed.

Shaneice R. Jones, 24, of Springfield, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, Jones must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, must successfully complete mental health counseling, and must obtain and maintain employment. Jones was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount between 20 kilograms and 40 kilograms, and bags. One count was dismissed.

Heather A. Lloyd, 38, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue her community control sanctions after violation of the terms and conditions. Additionally, Lloyd must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Lloyd was convicted on one count attempted trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Joseph R. Hiestand, 31, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years community control, with 101 days of jail credit granted, on one count trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, Hiestand must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Hiestand was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, one count trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, Fentanyl, a magnetic box and baggies. Two counts were dismissed.